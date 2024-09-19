Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda will race a car with its traditional blue complemented by a denim pattern on the nose and sidepods in Marina Bay.

It’s in deference to sponsor, fashion label Hugo, with the team claiming the design is “the first fashion-inspired livery in over 30 years.”

“Over the years we’ve seen fashion brands join forces with F1 teams and drivers, especially when it comes to outfits, but never have we seen any of them take this step in full immersing themselves on track too,” Daniel Ricciardo is quoted as saying.

“We’re really raising the stakes here and paving the way, showcasing that there’s so much more that can be done for brands to explore.

“I think we’re definitely going to open the eyes of these fashion houses and see more fashion-inspired liveries come to life.”

Mercedes too has a revised livery, with the ‘emerald green’ of Petronas featuring on the car’s nose.

It is in recognition of the oil company’s 50th anniversary and will be carried for the Singapore Grand Prix only.