All together 13 aspiring drivers have been selected to take part in the five-day program at Sepang International Circuit on September 15-18.

The program will find the top young talent in the region. The best will then be chosen to compete in the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy Finals in Italy for a place in the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy.

Applications were open to drivers across Asia Pacific and Oceania with the five countries represented in the final driver list – Australia, India, Macau, Japan and Azerbaijan.

The Aussies selected are Costa Toparis, Dante Vinci, Harrison Duske, Lincoln Evans, Seth Gilmore, Nicolas Stati, Tyler Calleja, Cohen Kokotovich and Jesse James Samuels. Stati and India's Arjun Chheda are returning drivers while remainder are new faces.

The newbies are from varying backgrounds that include Formula Regional Middle East Championship, Chinese FIA Formula 4 Championship, UAE FIA Formula 4 Championship, Australian FIA Formula 4 Championship, SP Tools Australian Kart Championship and more.

“After the success of previous years, we're pleased to be hosting another class of the region's most talented drivers in partnership with the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy,” said Motorsport Australia CEO Sunil Vohra.

“This year's driver line-up is testament to the reach and influence of this program in the region and beyond, with five different countries represented across the 13 drivers of different ages and experience levels.

“This year's program will provide drivers a varied curriculum, with opportunities on-track in the Formula 4 machinery as well as sessions that will enhance their experience and preparation for races, including media and sponsorship classes along with fitness tests and other motorsport related classes.

“Congratulations to the drivers who have been selected and our team are looking forward to working with this talented in group in Sepang.”