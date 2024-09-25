Two state karting associations on either side of the country will host their annual state titles this weekend, with New South Wales and Western Australia holding their Championships.

The Dee Vine Estate NSW Championship will be held at Port Macquarie Kart Club with the local Port Macquarie Hastings Council being a co-presenter, attracting nearly 300 competitors from each state and territory in Australia. It will be one of the biggest events by entry ever held by the club.

In Western Australia, they have gone several hours inland from Perth for the Terra Mining WA Titles.

The entry list is impressive, with over 180 entries committing to the event, including competitors from Queensland, South Australia and Victoria.

Three current Australian Champions will take part in the Karting Australia New South Wales Kart Title with six Australian Champions in total, including this year’s double Junior Champion, Isaac McNeill – who makes the step up to senior competition in X30, while Oliver Williamson will move into Cadet 12 as the Cadet 9 Australian Champion.

Another notable to move into senior competition at Port Macquarie will be double South Australian Champion, Ayce Buckley who moves into KA3 Senior.

No less than 10 local competitors will enter the Port Macquarie competition looking to usurp some of the interstaters, with plenty of competitors making the trek from Newcastle, Sydney and up the Coast into Queensland.

Practice for both begins on Friday before getting into qualifying and heats Saturday, further heats and finals on Sunday.