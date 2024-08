In scenes reminiscent of the Supercars finale in 2010, slick-shod Porsches slid out of control as the famed “Green Hell” turned into a slip and slide.

The six-hour race was red-flagged and eventually resumed after the clean-up. The Haupt Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 ultimately won the race on a weekend marred by a pit lane explosion.

On the eve of the event, 22 people were injured after the explosion. Manthey Racing withdrew from the event as a result.