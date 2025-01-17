The Nürburgring last appeared on the F1 calendar in 2020 as part of the rescheduling that occurred during the global pandemic.

The event, known as the Eiffel Grand Prix, was won by Lewis Hamilton and marked the last time the world championship raced in Germany.

Hope that F1 could return to the country has been given a boost in recent weeks following the announcement that the Belgian Grand Prix will become a rotational event from 2028.

A return of the German Grand Prix has been flagged as one possible partner for the Spa-Francorchamps event.

Others include rotating with the Emilia Romagna or Austrian Grands Prix or a return of the French GP.

However, should F1 opt instead for Germany, the event will not take place at the Nürburgring.

Officials from the venue had dismissed the prospect of hosting a grand prix, declaring it a loss-making proposition that is unsustainable for a private company.

To secure the event, a local promoter would need to finance it, including a significant hosting fee to Formula 1 itself.

In addition, there are costs associated with running the event without the prospect of recouping that money through trackside signage, television rights, or corporate hospitality.

It leaves little more than ticket sales to cover the cost of the event should it not receive government assistance (as many events globally now do) – an equation that pushed organisers in Belgium towards a rotational event.

“For these reasons, the plan is not feasible for us as a private company in this form,” Nürburgring spokesman Alexander Gerhard told Sky Sports Germany.

“Since the last discussion, more than a year ago, no further talks have taken place with the organiser of the series.”

Before it struck financial trouble a decade ago, the Nürburgring had shared the German Grand Prix with Hockenheim.

Investors there have acquired the historic circuit with plans to inject over $410 million over the coming decade.

“We have been working in the background for more than four years to further develop the Hockenheimring as a leading racing circuit and are now keen to realise future-oriented projects,” Tim Brauer, managing director of the Emodrom Group, told Welt.

“Of course, we are also thinking about Formula 1, but we approach such considerations with great caution.

“We are not going to do anything crazy financially, but we are trying to find ways to bring Formula 1 back to Germany.”

Should F1 return to Germany, the event will therefore almost certainly be held at the revamped Hockenheim

However, to make the event a reality, the local promoter will need to stump up around $30 million simply to host an event, though even that may not be enough.

With the F1 calendar already at capacity, and interest from Thailand and Africa, not to mention the potential desire of existing low-paying races to join Belgium in rotating on and off the calendar, a German GP project faces stiff opposition no matter the venue.