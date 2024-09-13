McLaren has introduced team orders in an attempt to help Norris chase down Max Verstappen in the drivers’ championship.

The pair are separated by 62 points with eight races remaining at a time where McLaren has the performance advantage.

Mathematically speaking, Piastri also remains in contention for the title, though his chances rely on the misfortune of others in addition to his own results.

Therefore, McLaren’s best chance of the drivers’ title resides with Norris, and the support of his team-mate is designed to help bolster his hopes.

“I’m happy to play a supporting role at this point of the season,” Piastri confirmed.

“I think any earlier in the season it would have been probably excessive.

“I think now it’s an appropriate time to try and help the team win both championships.”

The decision to implement team orders to help Norris comes after the Italian Grand Prix where Piastri passed his team-mate on the opening lap for the lead.

That move saw the McLaren duo enter the second chicane first and second and exit it first and third.

However, Piastri insists instructions from the pit wall won’t automatically leave him with the short end of the stick.

“The main point is it’s not purely just going to be me pulling over for Lando every single race,” Piastri insisted.

“That’s how none of us, including Lando, want to go racing.”

The key, according to the Australian, is that whichever driver does a better job on any given weekend is rewarded, which he admits is “where, of course, it becomes a little bit tricky.”

Mark Webber, Piastri’s manager, has been involved in conversations as the squad looks to land on a workable solution.

Webber has first-hand experience on the topic through his time alongside Sebastian Vettel at Red Bull Racing, though has not offered any specific guidance.

“He’s been very much involved in the discussions with myself and the team,” Piastri confirmed.

“Some of the team orders and team disputes [he experienced] have been a very, very different set of circumstances to what we have.

“There’s not been any direct advice on ‘This is what happened last time, blah, blah, blah’.

“It’s always been about trying to work collaboratively with the team on what we are willing to do in support, what I’m not willing to do so much, and more that kind of guidance.”

While looking to support Norris, Piastri has his own aspirations that he’s unwilling to entirely sacrifice, even if he has effectively conceded his chances of the title this year.

“It’s not simply a blanket, I’m going to be behind Lando in every single race, in every decision that’s ever taken from here on out,” Piastri insisted on how team orders would be applied.

One notable change under the new rules however is Piastri’s opening lap pass in Monza would “be different,” even if there were no issues with his move at the time according to ‘Papaya Rules’.

“What I did was fine,” he said of the Turn 4 move.

“I thought it was a good move and of course the consequence of coming out of the corner first and third is not what we want as a team.

“And of course, it takes both of our cooperation to make sure that that result doesn’t happen again.

“But in those circumstances, it was all by the book, and there was nothing, nothing wrong with that.”

However, he accepts his position with the team and the role he’s been asked to play, if somewhat reluctantly.

“Selfishly, as a driver, in my own interests, team orders [are] not that fun,” he reasoned.

“But in saying that, I realise that there’s a much bigger picture here than just myself.

“I race for a team that’s given me my opportunity in F1 and a team that has given me the opportunity to win races in Formula 1 within 18 months of being here.

“I have a lot of gratitude for that.

“The bigger picture is about more than just me; we’re trying to achieve both championships which, for the team, is an incredibly big thing.

“Of course, being selfish, I would prefer not to have [team orders] but I’m very aware that it’s not just about me.”

It’s hoped that loyalty and willingness to sacrifice his own ambitions for the greater good are rewarded in future.

Piastri is in only his second season of F1 and has been described by team boss Andrea Stella as the future of McLaren.

The 23-year-old’s efforts now are therefore an investment of sorts that will have a payback later.

”It’s something that won’t be forgotten,” Piastri reasoned.

“I know that if it was the other way around then we would be having exactly the same discussion about Driver A or Driver B.

“Knowing that it will be remembered in future… and there’s been things in the past where, whether it be with upgrades or strategy in some races that have always been remembered in the future, so that’s kind of our way of going racing.”