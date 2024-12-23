The Pagani VIP Suite is an extension of naming-rights sponsorship from Italian hypercar manufacturer Pagani. Guest will be able to rub shoulders with celebrities, motorsport stars, VIPs and more, with all-day dining and various food and wine options.

Founded in 1992 by Argentinean-Italian businessman and engineer Horacio Pagani, Pagani has produced high-end hypercars such as the Zonda, Huayra and Utopia from its base in San Cesariosul Panaro, near Modena, Italy.

Celebrity chefs will serve a la carte restaurant-style gourmet food across morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea, catered by some of Adelaide’s finest restaurants.

There will be French champagne, gin, whiskey, beer and Adelaide Hills wine from various producers and all-day barista coffee. Pagani VIP Suite patrons can also take part in champagne and whiskey blend masterclasses.

Held the week prior to the Australian Grand Prix, the 2025 Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival will again feature various categories, which range from Formula 1 cars, V8 Supercars, sports cars, touring cars, motorbikes and more.

There will be non-stop action across the two days, without a break in track activity at any stage of the day. Off track, there will be car displays, kids’ zones, bars and food trucks, exhibitors and traders, activations and more, in a picnic in the park setting.

Tickets are on sale now with weekend and single-day tickets available, in addition to tickets to the Toyota Gazoo Racing Garden and Pagani VIP Suite hospitality offerings.

For more information and ticket purchases, visit AdelaideMotorsportFestival.com.au.