Percat took victory in the opening 55-lap leg of the Tasmania SuperSprint by just over half-a-second from a fast-finishing Chaz Mostert.

Broc Feeney, Cam Waters and Brodie Kostecki completed the top five, while Cam Hill added to MSR's storybook day in sixth.

Polesitter Feeney had held his advantage off the start to lead Waters through the opening corners, despite minor contact between the two cars.

Fourth-placed starter Percat meanwhile overtook Kostecki for third and subsequently shadowed the top two.

Feeney had his lead out to over a second at one stage but eventually found a road block in the form of a gaggle of cars that had already pitted.

Waters closed on Feeney and made an impromptu call to pit on lap 27 in what seemed like a race-winning masterstroke.

Feeney, though, pitted a lap later and came out still clear of Waters, before Percat stopped next time by and emerged ahead of both of them.

Percat then survived an initial attack from Feeney before pulling a comfortable gap as Waters fell away.

The fast-man in the closing stages was Mostert, who had pitted on the same lap as Feeney but took three new tyres rather than the customary two.

That helped him overhaul Waters and close in on Feeney, taking second place with just over five laps remaining.

The Walkinshaw Andretti United driver did not have enough, however, to pass former teammate Percat, who added to his memorable triumph from Albert Park in March.

“I don't think anyone can say we lucked into it with people spearing off, or anything,” said a triumphant Percat.

“The Bendix car has been on rails since we rolled out the truck. It is a pleasure to drive. I can't thank Matt (Stone), (Jack) Belotti, everyone on my car (enough).

“The faith is there, and when you've got the faith you go well. The thing was a jet. Obviously Chaz was coming on his three tyres but I felt I could control the race.”

Championship leader Will Brown salvaged valuable points with a seventh place finish, having started 14th after being caught out by the timing of a red flag in qualifying.

Brown found progress tough going in the early stages, but did briefly lead during the pitstop cycle.

Tim Slade, David Reynolds and Bryce Fullwood filled eighth through 10th at the flag in a race that featured plenty of hard racing in the mid-field.

Dick Johnson Racing's though weekend continued with Anton De Pasquale struggling to 13th, while Will Davison was two places further back after started last.

Grove Racing's Richie Stanaway and Matt Payne were 16th and 17th, the latter having started off the back and had a half-spin on the opening lap after contact with Davison.

The Supercars field will return to the track on Sunday for a repeat serving of practice, qualifying and a 55-lap race.

Results: NED Whiskey Tasmania SuperSprint (Race 17)