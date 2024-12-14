The African continent has long been a target destination for F1, having last hosted the world championship in South Africa in 1993.

Multiple attempts have been made to reinvent the Kyalami event, though have all failed, typically due to financing.

Rwanda has long been flagged as an alternative, with F1 boss Stefano Domenicali suggesting as much previously, among

Now, president Kagame has confirmed the nation’s desire to host F1 as he addressed the opening of the FIA General Assembly in Kigali.

“For the very first time, the FIA General Assembly is being held in Africa,” said Kagame.

“This is an important milestone, which signals the goal of the motorsport industry to connect directly with fans and aspiring drivers in Africa.

“All over the world, motorsport is recognised for its elite performance, focus on safety, and cutting-edge technology.

“Behind these high standards, is the stewardship and governance of FIA and its member organizations, which guide the future of racing. I would like to commend FIA’s sustainability initiatives.

“Formula E is a good example, where we are seeing the development of electric vehicle technology.”

Rwanda boasts a population of around 14 million, an estimated 40 percent of which live below the poverty line, and more than half on less than $1.90 per day.

Over three-quarters of its labour force work in agriculture as the country continues to receive significant foreign aid, totalling $1.3 billion in 2021 alone.

Despite those economic issues, Kagame is interested in attracting Formula 1 as it works with the FIA to build grassroots racing in the country.

“In Rwanda, we are pleased to be working closely with the Federation to develop a cross-car manufacturing facility,” Kagame said.

“With the FIA’s blueprint, students from Rwanda Polytechnic produced a low-cost prototype, the first of its kind, which I was happy to see last night.

“This highlights the importance of a skilled workforce to unlock more career pathways in motorsport in Africa, such as engineering and design.”

However, grassroots motorsport is a far cry from the millions needed to attract and host an F1 race.

The going rate for new events is around $50 million annually, with costs associated with the circuit and other infrastructure on top of that.

Nonetheless, Kagame believes attracting F1 is an appropriate use of his country’s extremely limited resources.

“I am happy to formally announce that Rwanda is bidding to bring the thrill of racing back to Africa, by hosting a Formula 1 Grand Prix,” he declared.

“A big thank you to Stefano Domenicali, and the entire team at Formula 1, for the good progress in our discussions so far.

“I assure you that we are approaching this opportunity with the seriousness and commitment, which it deserves.

“Together, we will build something we can all be proud of.”

While Rwanda has moved on from the genocide of 1994, where between 500,000 and 1 million people were slaughtered, human rights concerns remain.

Kagame has held office since 2000 but prior was a commander in the Rwandan Patriotic Front which invaded Rwanda in 1990, leading to civil war and the genocide which followed.

The RPF subsequently assumed power in Rwanda, Kagame initially acting as vide president and minister of defence, the latter essentially making him defacto leader of the country as he controlled the military.

While Kagame has won four elections to maintain his position by a landslide, questions have been raised about the freedom and fairness surrounding the process.

According to Ida Sawyer, Central Africa director for Human Rights Watch, “Rwandans who have dared raise their voices or challenge the status quo have been arrested, forcibly disappeared, or killed, independent media have been muzzled, and intimidation has silenced groups working on civil rights or free speech”

Kagame won the 2017 election with 98.8 percent of the vote, after a constitutional amendment referendum in 2015 voted in favour of his ability to stand for additional terms.

The Rwanda president attended a number of events, including the Singapore Grand Prix in September and most recently in Qatar.