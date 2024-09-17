There’s no better starting point than Piastri’s second career grand prix victory in what was one of the best races of the modern era.

To the backdrop of British commentary tears, there young Aussie shot his shot, ambushed Charles Leclerc and pieced together a stunning win.

Meanwhile at Sandown there were talking points galore, such as the controversial showcasing of the new Full Course Yellow rules.

Between that and Ford engine blowups, a new contender for the PremiAir seat, teammates racing each other and so much more, there was plenty for Former Legend and AVL to get stuck into.

All that and much more in the latest Full Credit to the Noise.