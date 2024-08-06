The 2025 Supercars calendar is in the spotlight right now with Supercars working on what would be a popular expansion to 14 rounds.

It's not quite that straightforward, though, with an ongoing question mark over who's going to pay for it.

That, and potential race formats, are among the big talking points on this week's Full Credit to the Noise.

There's more silly season chat and not just from Supercars, with Aussie Jack Doohan looking increasingly likely to land the Alpine seat in F1 next season.

There's also the big call from Carlos Sainz to join Williams.

All that and so much more in the latest Full Credit to the Noise. Listen now!