Love will return to a series he’s been a race winner in before as a replacement for Caleb Sumich at McElrea Racing, with Sumich concentrating on his Carrera Cup Middle East campaign in Qatar.

This is the latest of a string of cameo appearances for Love since he parted ways with Blanchard Racing Team after the opening Supercars round this year, the West Aussie having also competed in Trans Am and GT World Challenge Australia.

The deal has been facilitated by driver coach BD Soutar-Dawson who works closely with both Love and Sumich.

“This opportunity came together very quickly, but it made perfect sense,” said Love.

“Caleb and I have both trained and worked with BD for years, so stepping into his car for Adelaide is a great opportunity.

“I’m excited to get back into a Cup Car, especially on the streets of Adelaide — it’s a track that means a lot to me.”

Soutar-Dawson added: “Aaron and Caleb have grown through the same development pathway, and this is a great example of how collaboration in high-performance programs can create opportunities.

“Aaron’s skill set is world-class, and we’re thrilled to see him back in Carrera Cup. It is also important for our sponsors to have the car on track in Adelaide.”

There are three 45-minute Carrera Cup races on across the Adelaide weekend, one each from Friday to Sunday.