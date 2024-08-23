He will pilot the championship-winning Paddon Racing Group Hyundai i20 AP4 with codriver Kiwi Amy Hudson alongside.

“I haven't done a rally in a four-wheel-drive car in two and a half years, and it's been five years since I last rallied in New Zealand,” Reeves said. “Just getting back into the rhythm will take a few stages, but I'm looking forward to the challenge.”

Preparation for the rally has started and Reeves is particularly excited about the night time sections, a unique feature of the Daybreaker Rally.

“One of the most obvious challenges will be the early morning stages, which I'm not used to, but I really love a good night stage, so I'm looking forward to it.

“The roads in last year's event looked as amazing as New Zealand's roads always do, and this will also be my first time driving on the control tyre, so there's certainly a lot to get used to.”

His first venture in New Zealand was in 2008, where he competed in Rally Whangārei and Rally New Zealand in a Ford Fiesta. Over the years he had multiple Whangārei podium finishes. His best result was victory in the 2017 Gold Rush Rally of Coromandel where he outpaced friend and now team-mate, Hayden Paddon.

For the Daybreaker Rally, Reeves will drive the car previously used by Paddon for several of his championship wins and most recently at the Southern Lights Rally in June.

The event kicks off on the Friday afternoon at Palmerston North's The Square with a meet the crews and car show from 4:00pm. The cars will then convoy to the Arena at 5:30pm for a head-to-head Harcourts AFC Super Special Stage from 6:00pm, the start of the 192km rally.