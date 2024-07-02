Ricciardo is the only one of Red Bull's four current race drivers without a contract for 2025.

He's had an up-and-down season and has this week come under pressure following comments from Dr Helmet Marko, Red Bull's motorsport advisor, questioning his place with RB.

Marko is a known supporter of Lawson, who deputised in five events last season when Ricciardo broke his hand during practice for the Dutch Grand Prix.

The New Zealander is reserve driver for both Red Bull Racing and RB on top of a heavy simulator programme.

Next month, he'll take the wheel of a 2022-spec car, as allowed under the regulations.

Last year, a test outing for Ricciardo catapulted him into Nyck de Vries' race seat as the Belgian struggled, though the Australian is not concerned he could follow a similar fate.

“I believe it's been planned for a while,” he said of Lawson's test.

“In any case, it's one of those ones where also, I think the older you get, you understand that control the controllables.

“If Liam goes and has an amazing test, like 100 percent, good for Liam. I've got no control over that, nor do I wish him poorly, not at all.

“I'm currently in the race seat, so I've got to do everything I can to control the things that I can.

“If I kick ass here [Austria], if I kick ass at Silverstone, then I think the narrative can change.

“I obviously have to own that and be on top of what I can do.

“Yeah, I'm sure qualifying fifth in Montreal made Helmut smile,” he added.

“If I can do that a few more times, then I'm sure I'll make him smile. It's still so heavily on performance, and yeah, just keep focused on that.”

Ricciardo is looking to remain with RB next season.

He confessed to Speedcafe earlier this year that he would be happy to remain with the Faenza team, which in reality is his only option.

The 2025 driver market has been especially fluid, with Pierre Gasly and Lance Stroll securing their futures on Thursday.

Red Bull Racing, Ferrari, McLaren, and Aston Martin now all have their pairings sorted at least into 2025, with other drivers heavily linked to the remaining vacancies – including Lawson to Sauber (Audi).

For Ricciardo, should the RB drive get away from him, he's conceded there are no conversations happening elsewhere.

“I would say no,” he admitted of his options away from RB.

“Not to be stubborn or arrogant about it, but I'm not looking anywhere else.

“I've said it, I really do enjoy being back in the family. I weirdly do enjoy sometimes a little bit of pokes from Helmut, because I think it's also, it can also be a way to get me a little bit fired up and try and get the best out of me.

“I sound casual, I don't want to be casual about it, because obviously I care a lot,” he added.

“Maybe I'm at a point where it's just like, what will be will be.

“I'm just going to put everything I can on the table from an effort and performance, and if that is good enough to secure me a seat, great. If not, then OK, I did everything I could.

“I think in terms of the musical chairs stuff, whatever it's called, yeah, I think if I get focused on that, then I'm… I need to put all my attention here. Simple as that.”

Ricciardo delivered in qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix with the 11th fastest time, missing out on a Qualifying 3 berth by just 0.015s.

It followed a positive Sprint race where, despite qualifying 16th, Ricciardo raced forward be classified 14th – benefitting from a penalty for Nico Hulkenberg – one spot back from Yuki Tsunoda.

He went on to record a ninth place finish in the race, his second points-paying result in three races while team-mate Tsunoda could do no better than 14th.