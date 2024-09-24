In the Class 11 Mason Motorsport/7.0lt Chev Trophy Truck, they took out the four-round championship ahead of the Class 1 teams of Simon and Kyle Tucker (Southern Cross/Nissan V6) and Matt Burrows and Jay Mitchell (Jimco/Holden AlloyTech V6).

“We felt that it was out of reach, but things went our way,” said Robinson after he came into the final round second and trailing by 22 points.

However, points leaders Clayton Chapman and Adam McGuire (Unlimited Class Razorback/Toyota 2JZ turbo) who started the day third, lost a belt on Lap 2 before a conrod broke. Second on Day 1, Stuart Chapman (Unlimited Chenowth//Mitsubishi 4B11 turbo) did not do much better, a broken spark plug caused damage to an exhaust valve.

For the third year in a row Danny Brown and George Apted (Alumi Craft/Nissan V6 TT) won the Pines Enduro. They finished Day 2 of the event, six laps of the long course, 36.1s ahead of Dale Martin and Adrian Rowe (Jimco/Nissan V6). Todd Lehmann and Tanner James (Jimco/Chev) took third spot, 2:45.0 adrift as Unlimited buggies filled the podium.

Overall, with the result of Day 1, Brown finished 27.8s ahead of Martin with Lehmann over 3mins further away in third. Robinson finished Day 2 after fourth placed New Zealander Boston Morgan-Horan and Fergus Crabb (Geiser Bros/Chev Trophy Truck), 13:48 behind the Class 4 crew.

Sixth overnight, Aaron and Liz Haby (Element Prodigy/Toyota V6 twin turbo) came out of the blocks fast and were quickest over the first lap, ahead of Matt Hanson and Nigel Pendlebury (Unlimited Jimco/Ford Ecoboost TT), Martin and Brown. The latter posted the fastest second lap ahead of Hanson, Haby, Martin and Lehmann.

Laps 3 and 4 went to Hanson who was able to take the overall lead, but on Lap 5 his run came to smoky halt out on the track. On both those circuits, Brown was second ahead of Martin. Electrical gremlins put Haby out of outright calculations with 37th on Lap 3. They came back with top six placings over the next three laps and 19th overall.

Lap 5 went to new event leader Martin as he was quickest ahead of Lehmann, Morgan-Horan and Brown who took out the final lap and the win.

Sixth place went to Tucker, in front of Glenn Pike and Peter Hutchins (Unlimited Razorback) and Class 10 winners Steven and Ella Graham (Alumi Craft/Honda K24). They were followed home by Class 6 victors Jackson Evans and Sam Raper (Polaris RZR Turbo) who clinched the class title ahead of Lachlan and Greg Campbell in 14th.

Craig and Megan Barnett completed the top 10 ahead of David and Alice Middlemiss. Andy Brown and Dan Hardman and Peter Sibson (Alumi Craft/Nissan V6 TT) and Greg Barker (Bennett Trophy Truck) were the next two, and second for the event in Class 11 and 4 respectively.