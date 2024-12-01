Ninovic is the first driver named in the team’s GB3 Championship line-up for the 2025 season. A rising star from the junior ranks, he will step up from two seasons with the team in British Formula 4.

Ninovic had a standout campaign in the 2024 British F4 Championship where he finished runner up in the series with five race victories and 18 podiums. Before that the 17-year-old made his European debut with Rodin in the competitive Spanish F4 Championship where he impressed with his ability to get up to speed quickly.

“I am so pleased to be continuing the journey into 2025 with the awesome guys and girls that make up the Rodin Motorsport team. 2025 will bring on a new challenge which is GB3 but I know that as a team we can achieve anything. As I always say, effort equals results,” Ninovic said.

Rodin Motorsport are the reigning GB3 champions with New Zealander Lewis Sharp. Ninovic was the first named with the team for GB3, with F1 Academy winner Brit Abbi Pulling announced since at his first teammate.

“Alex is well regarded by the team from the past couple of seasons with us and has always been a driver who adapts well to a new car,” said team manager Ricky Taylor.

“This has been evidenced through his testing programme with us so far. I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do with the new car in the new year.

“Watching him race last year in particular in the British F4 Championship was fantastic. His race craft was really strong, and I have absolutely no doubt he’ll be at the front end of the grid again this year.”

In the new year, Ninovic will have to familiarise himself with the introduction of the brand new Tatuus MSV GB3-025 which replaces the previous 022 version. The new 2.0lt naturally aspirated Mountune engine is around 30kw more powerful than the 2024 engine.

The car many other improvements that include higher downforce output than its predecessor as well as the introduction of DRS, new front wing and endplates, underbody aero and covered wheels.

The car is a significantly more powerful car than Abarth-powered Tatuus F4-T421 that Ninovic raced last year.