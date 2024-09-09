This week’s Pirtek Poll wants to know which combination you think will take victory in the 60th anniversary running of the Melbourne enduro.

The 2023 Sandown 500 was dominated by the two teams that set the pace for the majority of the season; Triple Eight and Erebus Motorsport.

Winners Broc Feeney and Jamie Whincup are out to defend their crown but face a strong intra-team challenge from championship leader Will Brown and new co-driver Scott Pye.

Erebus and reigning champion Brodie Kostecki are yet to win a race this season, but have another of the prized co-drivers in Todd Hazelwood to boost their campaign.

It’s unlikely that the two Camaro squads will have Sandown all their own way again, with several fast Fords expected to be in the mix based on the 2024 form to date.

Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Chaz Mostert (paired with Lee Holdsworth), Tickford Racing’s Cam Waters (with James Moffat) and Grove Racing’s Matt Payne (with Garth Tander) have all won races this year.

Matt Stone Racing and Brad Jones Racing are also looking to add to their 2024 win tallies, while Dick Johnson Racing, Team 18, PremiAir Racing and the Blanchard Racing Team fight to get off the mark.

What do you think? Who will win the first endurance race of 2024?