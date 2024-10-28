Perez and Lawson clashed over ninth during the Mexico City Grand Prix after the local favourite worked his way forward from a lowly 18th-place grid spot.

The pair battled through the Turn 4/5 chicane in the early stages, with Lawson refusing to give up the position without a fight.

That resulted in Perez bouncing over a kerb exiting Turn 5, damaging his floor and ruining his race.

It left the Mexican fuming with his young Kiwi counterpart – the man many believe will take his place at Red Bull Racing next season.

“He was outside the track and just came straight like if there was no car,” Perez argued.

“I think he could have avoided the incident, but he just went back.

“Luckily, I saw him and I opened the room, otherwise it would have been a massive crash.

“There was no need. He damaged both of our races.

“I think it was just a little bit too much, but I don’t think his fault. He’s not getting any penalties as well.

“He did the same with Fernando [Alonso], with Franco [Colapinto] in the end, and there are no penalties, so none of this is his fault as well.”

Perez and Lawson encountered each other on track later in the race, after the New Zealander was forced to pit for a new front wing following a clash with Colapinto.

That resulted in the Kiwi flipping Perez the bird as he went by, clearly feeling aggrieved by being – in his opinion – shouldered off the road in their earlier squabble.

“I think the way he has come to Formula 1, I don’t think [he] has the right attitude for it,” Perez said.

“He needs to be a bit more humble.

“When two-time world champion was saying things last weekend, he completely ignored him.

“When you come to Formula 1, you’re obviously very, very hungry and so on, but you have to be as well respectful off track and on track.

“I don’t think he’s showing the right attitude to show a good case for himself, because I think he’s a great driver, and I hope for him that he can step back and learn from him.”

Lawson finished the race 16th courtesy of his late stop, one spot ahead of Perez who boxed near the end in a failed attempt to steal the point for fastest lap.