It was a Rullo one-two with Alex’s father Peter Rullo and his navigator James Marquet in second place, 1:26 behind the winners at the end of the three-day event.

Alex Rullo and Glenney also took out the Adelaide Tourist Trophy, for the highest-place Competition category crews who reside outside of South Australia.

Behind the West Australian family duo in a pair of Hyundai i20H Rally 2 cars, 2023 joint winners Oscar Matthews and Naomi Tillett were the best-placed South Australian entries in third place in their Mitsubishi Evo 6.

Featured Videos

Over 400 cars took part, across categories that included Competition, Challenge and TSD. There were also tour groups with Spirit Tour and Main Tour.

There were also tour groups from car brands, dealers and clubs such as Adelaide BMW, Solitaire Automotive Group, Mercedes-Benz Adelaide and Mercedes-Benz Unley, Peter Page Hyundai, Porsche Centre Adelaide, Zagame Adelaide, Adelaide Mini Garage, Formula Honda and Porsche Club South Australia.

Multiple Supercar champion and Bathurst winner Craig Lowndes and wife Lara Lowndes took part in the Main Tour, driving a Chevrolet Corvette Z06.

The rally took place in the Central Business District, the Adelaide Hills and Fleurieu Peninsula with dedicated spectator zones on each day of competition.

Big crowds attended the free community events across the three days of the 2024 which included the Gouger Street Party, and Strathalbyn Lunch Stop and Street Party.