The 1996 Formula 1 world champion took to social media to announce that his 13-year stint with the organisation will end.

“Its been a fantastic 13 years with @SkySportsF1 but all good things come to an end,” Hill posted on his X account.

“I will miss the most impressive bunch of professionals it has ever been my pleasure to have worked with. Looking forward to new challenges.”

Hill has been a popular member of Sky’s rotating panel of pundits with his insight and opinion scarcely pulling a punch.

He has been an outspoken critic of Max Verstappen’s driving in recent events, most notably after the United States and Mexico City Grands Prix where he clashed with Lando Norris.

Hill’s racing career spanned 1992 until 1999, winning 22 races (from 115 starts) and the 1996 title.

He narrowly missed out to Mick Schumacher in 1994 when the German won by a point after a clash at the season-ending Australian Grand Prix that eliminated both from the race.

The 64-year-old joined Sky as it entered F1 in 2012.

While Hill is set to depart, the Sky maintains a healthy roster of other experts, including Anthony Davidson, Karun Chandhok, Nico Rosberg, Jenson Button, Bernie Collins, and Danica Patrick. It has also worked with Jacques Villeneuve on occasion.

Responding to news of Hill’s departure, Collins wrote on X: “I will personally miss @HillF1 immensely! I’ve loved working with you over these past 2 seasons. Thank you for all the support. See you soon!”

Having secured F1 broadcast rights in 2012, Sky will hold them through to at least 2029 following an extension signed in 2022.