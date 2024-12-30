The Supercars champion turned NASCAR star took a tumble during a Sprintcar outing at Baypark in his native New Zealand over the weekend.

Van Gisbergen’s left-front contacted the right-rear of Ayrton Hodgson’s machine early in the second heat, sending the 35-year-old Kiwi skyward.

Well that was my first ever flip! Unfortunately got collected by someone and took a bit of a ride. Thanks to the safety crew for doing an amazing job. The United Truck Parts team are having at rebuilding the car and we should be racing tonight at Baypark again 🤞 pic.twitter.com/j7CmprOq26 — Shane van Gisbergen (@shanevg97) December 29, 2024

“Well that was my first ever flip and I did a good job of it!” van Gisbergen wrote on social media.

Featured Videos

“Unfortunately got collected by someone and took a bit of a ride. Thanks to the safety crew for doing an amazing job making sure I was ok.

“The United Truck Parts team are having at a crack at rebuilding the car and we should be racing tonight at Baypark again.”

Such incidents are far more common in speedway than circuit racing.

Supercars star Cam Waters also endured a spectacular flip this month during his return to Sprintcar action in Mildura.