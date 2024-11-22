The screaming 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12-powered prototype will be the first of its kind under the current Hypercar regulations.

Aston Martin has confirmed the car will make its first competitive appearance in the 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship season-opener under the Heart of Racing banner.

There were hopes the car would make its debut in the 24 Hours of Daytona, which marks the first round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

However, fans in the United States will have to wait until the Sebring 12 Hours to see the Aston Martin in full flight.

Instead, the Valkyrie will debut at the Lusail International Circuit in the Qatar 1812km.

The Valkyrie will become the first machine built to Hypercar regulations to compete in IMSA and WEC.

Two drivers have been confirmed for the WEC program in Alex Riberas and Harry Tincknell.

Tincknell is among one of the world’s most experienced sports car and GT racers across IMSA and WEC.

A two-time 24 Hours of Le Mans class winner, Ticknell won the race with Aston Martin in the GTE-Pro division in 2020.

“It’s an absolute honour to return to Aston Martin for the Valkyrie programme,” said Tincknell.

“I believe the car will be a firm fan favourite with its amazing looks and the incredible sound of the V12 engine.

“It’s been exciting to be a part of the initial development testing, and the DNA of the car feels strong.

“I’m very proud of the hard work everyone has put in so far as we build towards the first race.

“Everyone at Aston Martin THOR Team has made me feel very welcome and I know I’m joining a professional outfit.

“Aston Martin has an incredible history in sportscar racing and this is really a ‘pinch myself moment’.

“Of course, I have great memories of Le Mans in 2020, and the aim is to repeat that feat with Valkyrie. It’s a dream come true.”

A full driver line-up for the #007 and #009 will be confirmed in due course.