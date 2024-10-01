The local arm of the global GT giant will take over promotion of the primary second-tier series next year as part of Motorsport Australia’s move away from direct promoting of events and championships.

As SRO gears up to run its series of events, it has made a key hire in ex-MA full-timer Adrian Coppin, who will hold the Head of Events & Commercial Operations role.

The SRO tie-up comes as part of a pivot for Coppin, who recently left the governing body to return to his own Innate Event Group business.

That will run the Australian Rally Championship in a joint venture with MA, alongside Coppin’s responsibilities with SRO.

“We are extremely thrilled to welcome Adrian to the SRO Motorsports Australia team for the 2025 season,” said SRO Motorsports Australia CEO Ben McMellan.

“After the success of our GT Festival in Phillip Island earlier this year, having someone with the calibre of Adrian’s experience and knowledge on board will only further elevate our efforts to create a premier motorsport events platform in Australia.

“Adrian has a highly impressive resume in Australian motorsport both as a competitor and administrator, and I am confident he will do a fantastic job.”

Coppin added: “I’m extremely excited to be joining SRO Motorsports Australia for the 2025 season and thank Ben and the team for entrusting me with this important role.

“SRO Motorsports is a globally recognised brand who hold some of the most iconic events in the world, so I am looking forward to the opportunity to be part of that and deliver premiere events here in Australia.”