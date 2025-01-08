Fanatec joined SRO Motorsports as a partner in 2020 via the promoter’s esports properties and expanded its support to every major GT World Challenge category globally for 2021.

SRO Motorsports confirmed to Speedcafe its agreement with Fanatec had come to an end.

A spokesperson for SRO Motorsports said a new title partner would be announced in due course.

Amazon Web Services has remained as a title partner.

Doubt was cast over Fanatec’s continued support of SRO Motorsports when the manufacturer hit financial trouble in 2024.

Endor AG, which owned Fanatec, filed for insolvency midway through last year before leading pc component manufacturer Corsair acquired the company.

Although Fanatec has opted not to continue its sponsorship of SRO Motorsports’ categories, the brand has retained some presence in motorsport by way of a deal with Red Bull Racing.

In a recent statement, Corsair said it “has plans to expand Fanatec product offerings, licensing efforts and increasing worldwide availability through the company’s global reach and channels.”

Andy Paul, CEO of Corsair, said in September, “We have long admired the Fanatec brand and are excited to bring these incredible products to an even wider audience.

“We are fully committed to further develop and expand Fanatec’s product lines, improving customer service, and embracing the needs of the Sim Racing community.

“Racing enthusiasts can look forward to an even more intense and realistic Sim Racing experience.”