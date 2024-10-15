The former boss of the Haas Formula 1 team was a star at this year’s festival where he met in the Grand Marquee and rode with Supercars’ James Courtney in a Ford Mustang Supercar.

Steiner will promote his second book, ‘Unfiltered: My Incredible Decade in Formula 1’. It follows his #1 bestseller, ‘Surviving to Drive’. He will again be meet fans in the Grand Marquee and will participate in various activities across the event.

Since he stepped away from team management, Steiner has continued to be active in Formula 1 as a specialist commentator for German Formula 1 broadcaster RTL. He is also an ambassador for the Miami Grand Prix and will continue to feature in Netflix’s hit series ‘Drive to Survive’.

The 2025 Adelaide Motorsport Festival will feature various categories, that range from Formula 1 cars, V8 Supercars, sportscars, touring cars, motorbikes and more.

On track there will be non-stop the action without a break at any stage of the day. Off track there will be car displays, kids’ zones, bars and food trucks, exhibitors and traders, activations and more, in the park setting.

Weekend and single-day tickets are currently on sale, in addition to tickets to the Toyota Gazoo Racing Garden and VIP Suite hospitality offerings, with Steiner amongst the VIPs within the VIP Suite.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit AdelaideMotorsportFestival.com.au.