He will step up from Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge to the main game of Porsche racing with his existing team, McElrea Racing, and will contest three of the final four rounds of this year’s championship.

Starting at Sandown, the 18-year-old Porsche Michelin Junior will then also tackle the Gold Coast and Adelaide street circuits that round out the Carrera Cup year.

“I’ve been watching it for a long time, basically since I was karting, and especially following the likes of Jordan and Aaron Love who like me are from the West,” Sumich said.

“I’m excited to see what it’s like and learn what it’s like to race with these guys at such a high level. The field is strong and competing in the top Porsche category against guys who have raced and won at high levels of the sport is great.

“I love the 992, I feel more comfortable in it than the older car – it’s got more aero, and it looks the best.”

A race and round winner in Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia this year, Sumich currently sits fourth in the series with one round to go.

Previously Sumich raced in Radical Cup Australia competition and made his debut early last year before for a second campaign in 2024. He won the opening round this season’s Sprint Challenge in a three-way countback, by virtue of victory in the final race.

Sumich has tested the 992-generation GT3 Cup Car in and around commitments in the previous-generation car in Sprint Challenge.

“We’ve worked with Caleb since his debut in Michelin Sprint Challenge last year and his progress has been strong, so he’s ready to make the step up to Carrera Cup next week,” said team owner Andy McElrea.

“Caleb has been splitting his time between his 991.2 GT3 Cup Car in Sprint Challenge and testing his 992 GT3 Cup Car with the long term plan of making a debut in Carrera Cup at some point this year.

“It’s a smart way to hit the ground running for a full season in 2025 and he’ll get lots of laps at circuits where you can’t test like the Gold Coast and Adelaide.

“It’s always exciting to see one of our talented youngsters making the step up as they chase their dreams, and we’ll get to enjoy that again this week.”

Sumich is one of Michelin Juniors that have graduated from Sprint Challenge to Carrera Cup, the West Aussie having competed with current Carrera Cup racers Nash Morris, Marcos Flack, Marco Giltrap, Tom McLennan, Harrison Goodman and teammate Lochie Bloxsom.

Round 5 of the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship is at Sandown next week.