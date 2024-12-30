Ricciardo was consistently in the headlines throughout the year as he swung from being in contention to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull Racing, to having his Racing Bulls seat under threat from Liam Lawson.

Ultimately it was the Lawson threat that came to fruition, with Ricciardo making a curious exit from F1 after the Singapore Grand Prix.

The latest episode of the KTM Summer Grill dissects that exit, as well as what went wrong over the past season, and whether Ricciardo’s celebrity has outgrown F1.