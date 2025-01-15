This year’s event introduces a ‘Ten of the Best Shootout,’ in which selected cars compete against the clock to determine which is the fastest.

It will include the Adelaide-built Brabham BT62 with the remainder of the field, which will include only ‘tin-tops’, yet to be announced.

The shootout will cap off the two-day Victoria Park event, which runs across the March 8-9 weekend.

A number of high-profile cars and personalities have already been announced including the appearance of 1989 Australian Grand Prix winner Thierry Boutsen.

The Belgian will climb aboard the 1990 Australian GP-winning Benetton, driven by Nelson Piquet in period.

World champion Damon Hill is also set to return, where he’ll be reunited with his first F1 car, the Brabham BT60B.

There’s an array of other F1 machinery too, with Sky Sports commentator David Croft poised to make his second appearance at the event.

Former Haas team boss Guenther Steiner is also set to return to the South Australian capital with a host of other personalities still to be announced.

In addition to the shootout and F1 machinery, a host of Supercars, sportscars, touring cars, and motorbikes will be on display.

The on-track activity is complemented by off-track activities including car displays, kids’ zones, and more.

The Adelaide Motorsport Festival takes place a week before the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.