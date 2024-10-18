Earlier this year, Tunnicliffe parted company with Supercars before joining Nine for the Olympic Games.

NextGen organisers are expected to announce broadcast details for the New Zealand summer season in the coming weeks.

Tunnicliffe’s appointment coincides with National Racing Group Promotions releasing its full calendar for the 2024/25 season.

The five-round Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship will headline the summer season with consecutive weekends across January and February.

The Formula Regional Oceania season will conclude with the 69th New Zealand Grand Prix at Highlands Motorsport Park.

Categories set to compete at NextGen events include GR86, GT New Zealand Championship, Mazda Racing Series, Porsche, GTRNZ, New Zealand Formula Ford Championship, and Super V8s.

The Historic GP at Taupo International Motorsport Park will be headlined by Formula Regional Oceania with an eclectic mix of categories, including V8 thunder saloons, historic saloon cars, muscle cars, touring cars, F5000, and Formula Atlantics.

“We’ve had a very short lead time – in July, we were appointed as promoter, and we’ve been very fortunate to bring together an excellent team of talented and experienced individuals really quickly who are driven to take NextGen through the next purple patch in New Zealand motorsport,” said National Racing Group Promotions CEO Josie Spillane.

“Our NextGen team and vision is about embracing talent and introducing Kiwi fans to future stars who are being made right here in New Zealand, whether homegrown or from abroad.

“We want the fans to be involved and to experience the highs and lows of the sport. When you know the personalities, you are invested in the competition.

“I’ve no doubt we will have heroes and villains, tantrums and tiaras, and all the excitement that comes with high-pressure competition – it’s very addictive and highly entertaining.”

2024/25 NextGen New Zealand Championships calendar