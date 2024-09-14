After provisionally qualifying sixth, the #87 Chevrolet Camaro rose through the ranks in a topsy-turvy Top 10 Shootout.

Brown will line up alongside Monster Energy Racing’s Cameron Waters, who also climbed from his provisional qualifying position of fifth.

The biggest mover of all was Shell V-Power Racing Team driver Anton De Pasquale, who was the first runner in the Top 10 Shootout and nearly spun before beginning his lap at the final turn when he hit a puddle.

“I knew it’d just be who didn’t stuff up out there, so I was just trying not to screw it up,” said Brown.

“Between (Turns) 1 and 2 there was a lot of water on the road and even the last sector down here, there was a lot of water to try and finish the lap.

“I just put a clean lap together and I’m stoked… it’s been tough the last couple of rounds, we’ve got podiums but I really wanted another pole position and to try and win this weekend.

“It’s a great start, absolutely stoked with it.”

De Pasquale lay down a 1:10.3564s benchmark to start the session, a time that would prove hard to beat.

“It’s super slippery and the tyres are still stone cold after a lap,” said De Pasquale.

“I nearly spun starting my lap. I don’t think I’ve ever done that before. Shows you how slippery it is for us.”

De Pasquale immediately improved on his provisional qualifying performance after R&J Batteries Racing driver Andre Heimgartner went seven tenths slower on a 1:11.1186s.

“It was pretty sketchy,” said Heimgartner.

“Didn’t quite piece it together but still in the [top] 10 is a good start.”

Richie Stanaway (Penrite Racing) was third on the road and slotted in between De Pasquale and Heimgartner with a 1:10.9297s.

Brodie Kostecki’s lap was loose to begin with into Turn 2 as the rear wheels came off the ground. He slotted in behind De Pasquale who continued to rise up the order.

“It was pretty tricky conditions,” said Kostecki, who set a 1:10.5309s.

“The car hasn’t been very good on one-lap pace all weekend. To add the water to it wasn’t too great. We’ll see how everyone stacks up. It’s really hard.”

Brown was the first driver to dethrone De Pasquale, beating the benchmark by one tenth of a second on a 1:10.2549s.

“Good lap, tidy enough,” said Brown.

“A little bit loose. It’s definitely loose out here, that’s for sure. Hopefully we stay up there somewhere.”

Waters looked like he might beat Brown but went in too deep at the final turn and slotted in behind the Red Bull racer.

Mobil 1 Truck Assist racing’s Ryan Wood condemned himself to last when he understeered into the chicane and climbed over the kerb. The #2 pilot shortcut the corner and skipped over the grass and into the gravel trap.

“I’m so sorry guys,” Wood radioed to his team.

Wood completed the lap and set a 1:20.9117s in the end as he spilled gravel all over the racing line.

“It’s one of those things,” said Wood.

“Went in with the mindset that I’d have a crack, I did, and it felt all right, but I asked a bit too much of it.

“A little bit gutted. Sorry to my crew, sorry to my fans. We’ve got a long day tomorrow.”

Payne followed Wood and was only good enough for a 1:11.6688s, which put him behind Heimgartner and ninth in the end.

Mostert had similar struggled and slotted in between Kostecki and Stanaway with his lap to end up sixth.

“I don’t really have a lot to say, to be honest,” said the Bathurst 1000 winner.

Provisional pole position winner Broc Feeney was last out but could only manage a time good enough for fifth in the end.

Sunday’s Sandown 500 is set to get underway at 2:05pm AEST. Teams will have a 20-minute warm-up at 9:55am before a parade at 11:35am.

