Cameron has confirmed he will compete in the Formula Regional Middle East Championship with Evans GP.

The 24-year-old has a heap of experience, having won the S5000 championship, taken wins in TCR Australia, and claimed second in last year’s Super2 Series title race.

Evans GP is run by Australian-born team owner Joshua Evans, who hailed Cameron’s arrival.

“We’re excited to welcome Aaron Cameron to Evans GP for the 2025 season,” he said.

“It’s been great to get the deal done, with thanks to Versa Motorsport Manager Toby Pope, and this signing continues our successful partnership with Versa.

“After finishing second in the 2023 GB4 Championship and securing fifth in our debut at the Macau GP with Versa-supported driver Cooper Webster, we’re looking forward to building on that momentum with Aaron.

“His diverse experience and strong track record will be an asset to the team.”

This year’s Formula Regional Middle East Championship features a massive 29-car field, headlined by McLaren junior Ugo Ugochukwu. Luca Badoer’s son Brando Badoer is among the entries too.

Cameron won’t be the only Australian on the grid with Jack Beeton making his Formula Regional debut with Mumbai Falcons Racing.

Cameron joins Kai Daryanani of India in the Evans GP driver line-up.

“I’m really looking forward to joining Evans GP for the 2025 FRMEC season,” said Cameron.

“It’s a new challenge for me in a very competitive series, and I’m excited to work with the team and my teammate, Kai Daryanani.

“Evans GP has shown its strength as a team, and I’m eager to get started and contribute to a successful season.

“I am excited to be racing in a series that has been a stepping stone for many drivers aspiring to

race in Formula 1 and to continually try to improve my diverse skill range in any sort of racing car.”

Formula Regional Middle East takes place across five consecutive weekends at the Yas Marina Circuit, Dubai Autodrome, and Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

The deal does raise some questions about Cameron’s racing future in Australia.

Asked at the end of the 2024 season, Cameron did not commit to another Super2 Series campaign with Kelly Racing.

It is possible that Cameron could compete in Formula Regional Middle East and Super2. The open-wheel series concludes on February 25-27, a week after the Super2 season opener.