Tickets have gone on sale for the Grand Final of the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship Presented by Motul and the first annual Drag Bike Nationals, presented by Harley-Davidson.

The Shell V-Power Motorsport Park at The Bend will again host the final round of the Superbike Championship decider which will include activities that include adventure rides, track cruises and manufacturer workshops, all new inclusions for motorbike enthusiasts. There will also be kids' amusement rides and local acts playing live music across all three days.

With the addition of Round 1 of the NDRC Top Fuel Motorcycle Championship, the event will stand alone as the biggest all-bike drag racing event in the country with upwards of 180 bikes expected to compete. Ticketholders will be able to access both events using the same ticket.

“It's a privilege to host the finale of the Australian Superbike Championship here in South Australia,” said Alistair MacDonald, CEO Shell V-Power Motorsport Park.

“We've added more value for the fans with the addition of the Drag Bike Nationals on the Saturday, so there will be no shortage of action as the event extends into the evening.

“This event as a whole will bookmark an exciting period of events for us in the backend of 2024 and the bikes always put on intense racing providing plenty of memorable highlights for the motorcycle fans.”

In a new development, EnduroCross will debut at the event. It is a mix of enduro, trial and supercross. Titled AUS ENDURO-X, the event will challenge over 100 riders as they traverse boulders, rock gardens, sand, mud and oversized tyres, competing in five classes competing across seven hours.

The Australian Superbikes will have an additional race on Saturday as well as the traditional Sunday two. Other racing bike categories include Michelin Australian SuperSport Championship, Race and Road Australian SuperSport 300 Championship, ShopYamaha R3 Cup, bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup; and Superbike Masters Cup

GA ticket holders will receive a free upgrade that grants access to ride ‘n' view areas for the finale.