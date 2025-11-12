The Hidden Valley event will become the latest to add a Friday race along with the likes of Sydney Motorsport Park, Townsville and the Adelaide Grand Final.

The Friday race will be contested over 100 kilometres, followed by 200-kilometre races on Saturday and Sunday, to mark a departure from the Super440 format used this year.

At the same time, Supercars has confirmed that it will stick with the controversial format that guarantees a Triple Crown winner based on round points, rather than reverting to a system that requires a driver to win all three races.

That system was introduced this year with Broc Feeney becoming just the third-ever Triple Crown winner, something he would have achieved even under the old format of dedicated sessions and races contributing to the Triple Crown.

Despite the guarantee of a Triple Crown winner, Supercars CEO James Warburton insists the challenge is “as tough as ever”.

“Introducing a Friday race means fans can enjoy three straight days of Supercars racing, while the challenge to win the Triple Crown remains as tough as ever,” said Warburton.

“It’s also a historic moment – fans will witness the Toyota Supra, Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro go head-to-head for the first time in the Top End, a blockbuster showdown set against Darwin’s warm winter backdrop.”

The Darwin Triple Crown will also continue to act as the official Supercars Indigenous Round.

“With an exciting, packed betr Darwin Triple Crown program and plenty of off-track experiences, Darwin is the place to be next June for any motorsport fan,” said Suzana Bishop, Tourism and Events NT CEO.

“The 2026 event will now bring three days of racing action, providing the perfect excuse to book that longer trip and experience all the best the Territory has to offer.

“Visitors can catch some great racing and go on their own adrenaline-packed adventure from fishing, jet skiing and off-roading to exploring the Territory’s stunning landscapes and waterfalls.

“Fans can also make the most of our glorious weather by visiting our world-famous markets and vibrant bars and restaurants.”

The 2026 Darwin Triple Crown will take place on June 19-21.