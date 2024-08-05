With 16 races run and eight to go, we look at the head-to-head battle between teammates.

Race head-to-heads include races where one or both drivers from the same team recorded a DNF or DNS.

TRIPLE EIGHT RACE ENGINEERING

Will Brown: 1st (after 16 races)

Broc Feeney: 3rd

The battle between Broc Feeney and Will Brown can be defined by consistency.

While Feeney has more wins, Brown has been uber-stable all season long. His run of 13 podiums from 16 races is evidence of that.

Brown has been the better qualifier too with a 10-6 record although Feeney has more pole positions with a 3-1 split.

Brown T8 Feeney 10 Races 6 3 Wins 5 13 Podiums 8 15 Top 10 14 13 Top 5 10 10 Qualifying 6 1 Poles 3 0 DNF 0 1st Best finish 1st

TICKFORD RACING

Cameron Waters: 4th

Thomas Randle: 7th

Has downsizing Tickford Racing to two cars worked? Cameron Waters and Thomas Randle are certainly a close match-up.

Waters has been the better driver with five podium appearances to Randle's one.

If there's anything that's hurt Randle this year, it's four finishes outside the top 20 while Waters has one of those and a DNF. Putting that DNF aside, Waters still leads 9-5.

However, if he can maintain his seventh place in the standings, it'll mark a massive improvement on 2023 where he wound up 13th in the drivers' championship.

Waters Tickford Randle 10 Races 6 2 Wins 0 5 Podiums 1 12 Top 10 8 7 Top 5 6 12 Qualifying 4 5 Poles 0 1 DNF 0 1st Best finish 3rd

WALKINSHAW ANDRETTI UNITED

Chaz Mostert: 2nd

Ryan Wood: 17th

A lopsided stats sheet is to be expected between veteran Chaz Mostert and rookie Ryan Wood.

Wood's double DNF hasn't helped his cause. After 16 races he sits 17th in the standings while Mostert is riding high in second.

Mostert WAU Wood 14 Races 2 3 Wins 0 9 Podiums 0 13 Top 10 5 12 Top 5 2 15 Qualifying 1 2 Poles 0 0 DNF 2 1st Best finish 4th

GROVE RACING

Matt Payne: 5th

Richie Stanaway: 13th

The damning stat for Richie Stanaway this season has been qualifying. Matt Payne has been the quicker driver over one-lap in all but one instance.

Payne has been better across the board on every stat while Stanaway's inability to crack the top five is noteworthy.

Four of Payne's seven top five visits have been to the podium. Stanaway has just the one top five finish in the season-opening Bathurst 500 where he scored a season-best fourth.

Payne Grove Stanaway 10 Races 6 1 Wins 0 4 Podiums 0 11 Top 10 4 7 Top 5 1 15 Qualifying 1 2 Poles 0 1 DNF 0 1st Best finish 4th

DICK JOHNSON RACING

Will Davison: 6th

Anton De Pasquale: 10th

The battle between Will Davison and Anton De Pasquale is a fascinating one.

De Pasquale has the edge in qualifying but Davison has the edge in races. Even putting aside the two DNFs and one DNS for the #11, it's still an 8-5 advantage to the #17.

Those non-finishes have hurt De Pasquale's campaign, relegating him to 10th in the drivers' championship while Davison sits up in sixth.

Davison DJR De Pasquale 11 Races 7 0 Wins 0 1 Podiums 2 9 Top 10 9 5 Top 5 4 7 Qualifying 9 1 Poles 0 0 DNF/DNS 3 2nd Best finish 3rd

MATT STONE RACING

Nick Percat: 9th

Cameron Hill: 16th

It should come as no surprise that Nick Percat has the edge on Cameron Hill, but the Supercars newcomer has acquitted himself well in what is his second season.

Percat has the slightest advantage in qualifying but consistently finishing inside the top 10 or near it has been key to sitting ninth in the standings while Hill is 16th.

Percat MSR Hill 10 Races 6 1 Wins 0 1 Podiums 0 11 Top 10 4 1 Top 5 1 9 Qualifying 7 0 Poles 0 0 DNF 1 1st Best finish 5th

TEAM 18

Mark Winterbottom: 14th

David Reynolds: 15th

Of all the Supercars drivers, Mark Winterbottom and David Reynolds are the most evenly matched to date.

Winterbottom has the slightest edge, 9-7 in races. Meanwhile, Reynolds holds the edge in qualifying, 9-7.

If there's one difference, it's that Winterbottom has twice been on the podium while Reynolds hasn't been able to break his top three duck.

Winterbottom Team 18 Reynolds 9 Races 7 0 Wins 0 2 Podiums 0 3 Top 10 6 2 Top 5 1 7 Qualifying 9 0 Poles 0 0 DNF 0 2nd Best finish 6th

EREBUS MOTORSPORT

Jack Le Brocq: 11th

Brodie Kostecki: 24th

Todd Hazelwood: 25th

For the sake of fairness, Erebus Motorsport's stats are split.

The first half Jack Le Brocq was relatively evenly matched with Todd Hazelwood. Only a DNF in Melbourne blemished his scorecard.

Hazelwood Erebus Le Brocq 3 Races 3 0 Wins 0 0 Podiums 0 3 Top 10 4 0 Top 5 0 2 Qualifying 4 0 Poles 0 0 DNF 1 6th Best finish 5th

Upon Brodie Kostecki's return, Le Brocq has been better in races but hasn't been able to match last year's champion on one-lap pace.

Kostecki's campaign has been dogged by bad luck with gremlins in Perth and Darwin and Le Brocq hasn't escaped issues either with a DNF in Sydney due to an engine failure.

Kostecki Erebus Le Brocq 3 Races 7 0 Wins 0 1 Podiums 0 3 Top 10 5 1 Top 5 2 8 Qualifying 2 0 Poles 1 2 DNF/DNS 1 3rd Best finish 4th

PREMIAIR RACING

James Golding: 8th

Tim Slade: 20th

James Golding has proven why he deserves a seat on the grid time and time again.

“Bieber” has been the better of the two PremiAir Racing drivers with four visits to the top five.

In almost half the races, Golding has been a top 10 finisher while Slade has just three top 10s to his name.

After 16 races, Golding is streaks ahead. He sits eighth in the standings while Slade is 20th.

Golding PremiAir Slade 10 Races 6 0 Wins 0 0 Podiums 0 7 Top 10 3 4 Top 5 0 9 Qualifying 7 1 Poles 0 0 DNF 1 4th Best finish 8th

BRAD JONES RACING (8 & 14)

Andre Heimgartner: 12th

Bryce Fullwood: 19th

Andre Heimgartner won't be happy with where he sits in the standings.

There is an expectation that the R&J Batteries Racing entry should be regularly fighting for wins – but outside a solitary win at Taupo, Andre Heimgartner hasn't featured.

He has no other podium finishes this year and was sixth in the other Taupo race. He has five top 10 finishes to his name.

Now into his fifth Supercars season full-time, Fullwood is on course for his worst season as it stands. One top 10 finish in Race 1 is the only highlight in an otherwise tough year.

Heimgartner BJR Fullwood 11 Races 5 1 Wins 0 1 Podiums 0 5 Top 10 1 1 Top 5 0 11 Qualifying 5 0 Poles 0 0 DNF 1 1st Best finish 7th

BRAD JONES RACING (12 & 96)

Jaxon Evans: 21st

Macauley Jones: 22nd

Jaxon Evans and Macauley Jones run third-to-last and second-to-last. A 10th place finish is the only real standout for Evan. Jones has otherwise meddled around 20th.

Evans BJR Jones 10 Races 6 0 Wins 0 0 Podiums 0 1 Top 10 0 0 Top 5 0 8 Qualifying 8 0 Poles 0 0 DNF 0 10th Best finish 17th

BLANCHARD RACING TEAM

James Courtney: 18th

Aaron Love: 23rd

Team owner Tim Blanchard told Speedcafe his team hasn't given Aaron Love the equipment to deliver in his debut season.

Love is last of the drivers to have competed every event this year and has a best finish of 13th at his home race.

James Courtney has had flashed of brilliance but hasn't threatened the top five outside of a sixth place finish in Perth.

Courtney shone in qualifying at Sydney Motorsport Park but couldn't convert the result.