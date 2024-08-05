With 16 races run and eight to go, we look at the head-to-head battle between teammates.
Race head-to-heads include races where one or both drivers from the same team recorded a DNF or DNS.
TRIPLE EIGHT RACE ENGINEERING
Will Brown: 1st (after 16 races)
Broc Feeney: 3rd
The battle between Broc Feeney and Will Brown can be defined by consistency.
While Feeney has more wins, Brown has been uber-stable all season long. His run of 13 podiums from 16 races is evidence of that.
Brown has been the better qualifier too with a 10-6 record although Feeney has more pole positions with a 3-1 split.
|Brown
|T8
|Feeney
|10
|Races
|6
|3
|Wins
|5
|13
|Podiums
|8
|15
|Top 10
|14
|13
|Top 5
|10
|10
|Qualifying
|6
|1
|Poles
|3
|0
|DNF
|0
|1st
|Best finish
|1st
TICKFORD RACING
Cameron Waters: 4th
Thomas Randle: 7th
Has downsizing Tickford Racing to two cars worked? Cameron Waters and Thomas Randle are certainly a close match-up.
Waters has been the better driver with five podium appearances to Randle's one.
If there's anything that's hurt Randle this year, it's four finishes outside the top 20 while Waters has one of those and a DNF. Putting that DNF aside, Waters still leads 9-5.
However, if he can maintain his seventh place in the standings, it'll mark a massive improvement on 2023 where he wound up 13th in the drivers' championship.
|Waters
|Tickford
|Randle
|10
|Races
|6
|2
|Wins
|0
|5
|Podiums
|1
|12
|Top 10
|8
|7
|Top 5
|6
|12
|Qualifying
|4
|5
|Poles
|0
|1
|DNF
|0
|1st
|Best finish
|3rd
WALKINSHAW ANDRETTI UNITED
Chaz Mostert: 2nd
Ryan Wood: 17th
A lopsided stats sheet is to be expected between veteran Chaz Mostert and rookie Ryan Wood.
Wood's double DNF hasn't helped his cause. After 16 races he sits 17th in the standings while Mostert is riding high in second.
|Mostert
|WAU
|Wood
|14
|Races
|2
|3
|Wins
|0
|9
|Podiums
|0
|13
|Top 10
|5
|12
|Top 5
|2
|15
|Qualifying
|1
|2
|Poles
|0
|0
|DNF
|2
|1st
|Best finish
|4th
GROVE RACING
Matt Payne: 5th
Richie Stanaway: 13th
The damning stat for Richie Stanaway this season has been qualifying. Matt Payne has been the quicker driver over one-lap in all but one instance.
Payne has been better across the board on every stat while Stanaway's inability to crack the top five is noteworthy.
Four of Payne's seven top five visits have been to the podium. Stanaway has just the one top five finish in the season-opening Bathurst 500 where he scored a season-best fourth.
|Payne
|Grove
|Stanaway
|10
|Races
|6
|1
|Wins
|0
|4
|Podiums
|0
|11
|Top 10
|4
|7
|Top 5
|1
|15
|Qualifying
|1
|2
|Poles
|0
|1
|DNF
|0
|1st
|Best finish
|4th
DICK JOHNSON RACING
Will Davison: 6th
Anton De Pasquale: 10th
The battle between Will Davison and Anton De Pasquale is a fascinating one.
De Pasquale has the edge in qualifying but Davison has the edge in races. Even putting aside the two DNFs and one DNS for the #11, it's still an 8-5 advantage to the #17.
Those non-finishes have hurt De Pasquale's campaign, relegating him to 10th in the drivers' championship while Davison sits up in sixth.
|Davison
|DJR
|De Pasquale
|11
|Races
|7
|0
|Wins
|0
|1
|Podiums
|2
|9
|Top 10
|9
|5
|Top 5
|4
|7
|Qualifying
|9
|1
|Poles
|0
|0
|DNF/DNS
|3
|2nd
|Best finish
|3rd
MATT STONE RACING
Nick Percat: 9th
Cameron Hill: 16th
It should come as no surprise that Nick Percat has the edge on Cameron Hill, but the Supercars newcomer has acquitted himself well in what is his second season.
Percat has the slightest advantage in qualifying but consistently finishing inside the top 10 or near it has been key to sitting ninth in the standings while Hill is 16th.
|Percat
|MSR
|Hill
|10
|Races
|6
|1
|Wins
|0
|1
|Podiums
|0
|11
|Top 10
|4
|1
|Top 5
|1
|9
|Qualifying
|7
|0
|Poles
|0
|0
|DNF
|1
|1st
|Best finish
|5th
TEAM 18
Mark Winterbottom: 14th
David Reynolds: 15th
Of all the Supercars drivers, Mark Winterbottom and David Reynolds are the most evenly matched to date.
Winterbottom has the slightest edge, 9-7 in races. Meanwhile, Reynolds holds the edge in qualifying, 9-7.
If there's one difference, it's that Winterbottom has twice been on the podium while Reynolds hasn't been able to break his top three duck.
|Winterbottom
|Team 18
|Reynolds
|9
|Races
|7
|0
|Wins
|0
|2
|Podiums
|0
|3
|Top 10
|6
|2
|Top 5
|1
|7
|Qualifying
|9
|0
|Poles
|0
|0
|DNF
|0
|2nd
|Best finish
|6th
EREBUS MOTORSPORT
Jack Le Brocq: 11th
Brodie Kostecki: 24th
Todd Hazelwood: 25th
For the sake of fairness, Erebus Motorsport's stats are split.
The first half Jack Le Brocq was relatively evenly matched with Todd Hazelwood. Only a DNF in Melbourne blemished his scorecard.
|Hazelwood
|Erebus
|Le Brocq
|3
|Races
|3
|0
|Wins
|0
|0
|Podiums
|0
|3
|Top 10
|4
|0
|Top 5
|0
|2
|Qualifying
|4
|0
|Poles
|0
|0
|DNF
|1
|6th
|Best finish
|5th
Upon Brodie Kostecki's return, Le Brocq has been better in races but hasn't been able to match last year's champion on one-lap pace.
Kostecki's campaign has been dogged by bad luck with gremlins in Perth and Darwin and Le Brocq hasn't escaped issues either with a DNF in Sydney due to an engine failure.
|Kostecki
|Erebus
|Le Brocq
|3
|Races
|7
|0
|Wins
|0
|1
|Podiums
|0
|3
|Top 10
|5
|1
|Top 5
|2
|8
|Qualifying
|2
|0
|Poles
|1
|2
|DNF/DNS
|1
|3rd
|Best finish
|4th
PREMIAIR RACING
James Golding: 8th
Tim Slade: 20th
James Golding has proven why he deserves a seat on the grid time and time again.
“Bieber” has been the better of the two PremiAir Racing drivers with four visits to the top five.
In almost half the races, Golding has been a top 10 finisher while Slade has just three top 10s to his name.
After 16 races, Golding is streaks ahead. He sits eighth in the standings while Slade is 20th.
|Golding
|PremiAir
|Slade
|10
|Races
|6
|0
|Wins
|0
|0
|Podiums
|0
|7
|Top 10
|3
|4
|Top 5
|0
|9
|Qualifying
|7
|1
|Poles
|0
|0
|DNF
|1
|4th
|Best finish
|8th
BRAD JONES RACING (8 & 14)
Andre Heimgartner: 12th
Bryce Fullwood: 19th
Andre Heimgartner won't be happy with where he sits in the standings.
There is an expectation that the R&J Batteries Racing entry should be regularly fighting for wins – but outside a solitary win at Taupo, Andre Heimgartner hasn't featured.
He has no other podium finishes this year and was sixth in the other Taupo race. He has five top 10 finishes to his name.
Now into his fifth Supercars season full-time, Fullwood is on course for his worst season as it stands. One top 10 finish in Race 1 is the only highlight in an otherwise tough year.
|Heimgartner
|BJR
|Fullwood
|11
|Races
|5
|1
|Wins
|0
|1
|Podiums
|0
|5
|Top 10
|1
|1
|Top 5
|0
|11
|Qualifying
|5
|0
|Poles
|0
|0
|DNF
|1
|1st
|Best finish
|7th
BRAD JONES RACING (12 & 96)
Jaxon Evans: 21st
Macauley Jones: 22nd
Jaxon Evans and Macauley Jones run third-to-last and second-to-last. A 10th place finish is the only real standout for Evan. Jones has otherwise meddled around 20th.
|Evans
|BJR
|Jones
|10
|Races
|6
|0
|Wins
|0
|0
|Podiums
|0
|1
|Top 10
|0
|0
|Top 5
|0
|8
|Qualifying
|8
|0
|Poles
|0
|0
|DNF
|0
|10th
|Best finish
|17th
BLANCHARD RACING TEAM
James Courtney: 18th
Aaron Love: 23rd
Team owner Tim Blanchard told Speedcafe his team hasn't given Aaron Love the equipment to deliver in his debut season.
Love is last of the drivers to have competed every event this year and has a best finish of 13th at his home race.
James Courtney has had flashed of brilliance but hasn't threatened the top five outside of a sixth place finish in Perth.
Courtney shone in qualifying at Sydney Motorsport Park but couldn't convert the result.
|Courtney
|BRT
|Love
|10
|Races
|6
|0
|Wins
|0
|0
|Podiums
|0
|2
|Top 10
|0
|0
|Top 5
|0
|13
|Qualifying
|3
|0
|Poles
|0
|0
|DNF
|1
|6th
|Best finish
|13th