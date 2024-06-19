The series confirmed today that the full field of cars and drivers will hit the public roads of North Queensland city on the Thursday evening.

The convoy will leave the circuit precinct from the Officeworks on Charters Towers Road at 4:45pm AEST before heading to the Strand for an autograph session starting at 5pm AEST.

The route will take in Yeatman Street, Sommer Street, Woolcock Street, Kings Road, Ingham Road, Hugh Street, Percy Street, Bundock Street, Howitt Street, Cook Street and Jezzine Way West.

The convoy will then return to the circuit precinct starting at 5:45pm AEST.

“We're very thankful to Townsville City Council, the QLD Government and QLD Police for supporting the first ever Track to Town event in North Queensland,” said Supercars COO Tim Waterford.

“The Track to Town journey is an exciting project that brings the Supercars experience right to the

heart of Townsville.

“We invite fans to join us at the live site and at vantage points along the way, as Supercars take to

the streets of Townsville on Thursday 4 July.”

This is the third time a full-field Track to Town has been used this year following Taupo and Darwin.

It is also expected that the full field will convey into the Bathurst CBD from Mount Panorama in the lead-up to the Great Race in October.