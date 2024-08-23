It's a not-so-subtle response to Roland Dane's Speedcafe column from earlier this week, where the industry titan hit out at various elements of the event.

Dane's criticism included its winter slot on the calendar, what appeared to be poor attendance, an underwhelming support card and the presentation of the TV broadcast.

Nettlefold began his letter by addressing the attendance figure, which Dane declared that Supercars “should be suitably ashamed of.”

“I want to extend our heartfelt thanks to the 28,830 fans who braved the weather to support the Tasmania SuperSprint,” Nettlefold wrote.

“Contrary to media commentary, this attendance figure is only down 0.6 percent from 2023, while our corporate hospitality numbers saw a 7.0 percent increase.

“This is a testament to the commitment and passion of our Tasmanian and travelling supporters. Given the challenging weather on Saturday, this is a result we are proud of.”

Nettlefold also hinted at a new date for the Symmons Plains event next year, to be confirmed alongside a fresh deal for Supercars to continue visiting the state.

The latest intel suggests the trip to Tasmania could be moved to early in the season, likely slotting in as early as the fourth round following Sydney, Albert Park and Taupo.

It's said that this year's August date came at the request of the Tasmanian government, filling a tourism gap created by the cancellation of Hobart's annual Dark Mofo Festival.

Last week's SuperSprint was preceded by a parade of Gen3 cars on the streets of Hobart, which is likely to be repeated in 2025 as part of efforts to spread the benefits throughout the state.

“At Supercars, we are always working closely with our long-standing partners, including the Tasmanian Government and Motorsport Tasmania, to ensure that our events are held at the best possible times of the year,” Nettlefold wrote.

“We are confident that when we announce the 2025 calendar, it will reflect a time that suits our key stakeholders and our fans, allowing everyone to enjoy Supercars in Tasmania.

“Moving forward, we hope to make an exciting announcement regarding the future commitment of Supercars to racing in Tasmania.

“We plan to build on what has worked well, including the inaugural street party in Hobart, which was a highlight this year.

“The fans across the state were treated to an amazing event, and we intend to continue delivering these experiences well into the future.”

Nettlefold underlined the competitiveness of the Supercars racing in Tasmania and defended the largely locally-based support card.

“Rationally, there are various reasons there are constraints on national competitors when it comes to logistics to get to Tasmania, which are as crucial as the on-track product,” he wrote.

“We understand the challenges this presents, and we are proud to continue showcasing Tasmanian racers and their hometown categories.”

Nettlefold concluded his letter by addressing the broadcast and its commentators, which drew particularly heavy criticism from Dane.

“Finally, regarding comments on our television product, our commentators brought the excitement and intensity of the Tasmanian event to fans at home and around the world,” Nettlefold wrote.

“The broadcast showcased the thrilling racing, drama in pit lane, and the emotion of the event.

“We are committed to building on this in the future, starting with the 60th anniversary running of the Penrite Oil Sandown 500 next month. See you there.”