Headlined by an all-in signing session, the fan event will take place on Thursday starts at 5:30pm AEST.

Every Supercars driver, including wildcard entry Lachlan Dalton, will attend the event.

The festivities will last for an hour and will set the stage for the three-day event.

“Hundreds of fans came along to our first Parramatta event last year and we hope to see even more this time around,” said Supercars chief operating officer, Tim Watsford.

“Fans will be able to get up close with their favourite drivers and check out some of what's to come under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park at a free community event ahead of one of the most exciting events of the year.”

Supercars will take in one 90-minute practice session on Friday night, which begins at 5pm AEST.

A bumper schedule on Saturday includes qualifying at 3:05pm before a top 10 shootout at 4:35pm. Race 15 will comprise 51 laps and is scheduled to start at 7:35pm.

Sunday's sessions are almost identical with the absence of a night race. Qualifying beings at 12:05pm with the top 10 shootout to follow at 1:40pm before the afternoon's 51-lapper at 4:05pm.

Supercars will be supported by Porsche Carrera Cup Australia, V8 SuperUtes, Touring Car Masters, and the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia GR Cup.