As of Tuesday, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a maximum of 36 degrees on Saturday as the Supercars field contests the opening 250km race.

Saturday is expected to be the peak of the conditions with temperatures rising through the week and then dropping to 28 degrees on Sunday.

Showers are predicted for Sunday, potentially throwing another curveball for the second 250km leg.

Adelaide has a reputation as one of the toughest physical tests for drivers, with extreme heat a reoccurring factor over its 25-year history.

The mercury hit 35.5 degrees on the Sunday two years ago, after which event organisers re-installed shade on key grandstands that had not been erected for the event’s comeback year.

The hottest Adelaide 500 race day on record came back in 2019, when temperatures hit 41 degrees amid a sustained heatwave during the then-March event.

Supercars’ hot weather policy requires driver cooling systems to be active if the forecast temperature is above 32.9 degrees.

Adelaide 500 weather forecast (via BoM)

Thursday (November 14) – Mostly sunny, 23 degrees, 5 percent chance of rain

Friday (November 15) – Sunny, 28 degrees, 0 percent chance of rain

Saturday (November 16) – Mostly sunny, 36 degrees, 30 percent chance of rain

Sunday (November 17) – Shower or two, 28 degrees, 50 percent chance of rain