Cars one lap down at this year’s Bathurst 1000 will be allowed to pass the Safety Car to get their lap back.

The wave-by rule debuted at the 2020 Bathurst 1000 and has been used in the Great Race each year since.

The rule differs from the NASCAR-style Lucky Dog as it allows all cars one lap down to get back onto the lead lap.

Its inclusion is somewhat controversial as the wave-by can bring cars into contention at the finish that would otherwise be out of the running.

Supplementary regulations released for the Bathurst 1000 mirror those for the Sandown 500 with regards to lapped cars unlapping themselves.

Per D10.2.13.4 of the sporting regulations: “Cars one (1) or more laps behind the leader as per Rule D10.2.5.11 will be instructed via RMC and via the timing screen to pass the line of Cars including the SC when between T18 and T19.7.”

It continues: “Lapped Cars that have not crossed the P3 timing line prior to the SC crossing Safety Car Line 2 timing line (SC2), will not be eligible to pass the SC.

“After passing the SC, Pit Lane will be closed to the lapped Cars until they cross the control line on the racetrack.”

In line with the previously released regulations, the race director will only allow lapped cars to un-lap themselves if conditions are safe to do so.

It is also noted in the regulations: “Decisions made in respect of this unlapping procedure are not subject to protest.”

When the last lapped car has passed the Safety Car, it will accelerate away from the field as instructed by the Race Director on the Race Management Channel and enter the pit lane.

The rule puts lapped cars back onto the lead lap, albeit a long way behind the leaders.

Another important rule means the fight for the Bathurst 1000 win will not be implicated by lapped traffic.

Supercars has kept the provision to send lapped cars through the pit lane should there be a late Safety Car restart and put them at the back of the queue.

Per D10.2.15: “Should a SC deployment end eight (8) laps or less from the last lap of a race, or ten (10) minutes or less prior to the time certain finish time of a race as published in the Supplementary Regulations or as amended by the Stewards, any Car that is one (1) or more laps behind the leader must reposition itself by driving through the Pit Lane so that it is not in front of any Car that is on the lead lap.”

This year’s Bathurst 1000 takes place on October 10-13 at Mount Panorama.