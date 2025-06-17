Love suffered an unceremonious exit from the Supercars Championship after he and the Blanchard Racing Team split earlier this year.

That came off the back of a torrid Sydney Motorsport Park season-opener where he and then-teammate James Courtney collided in bizarre circumstances at slow speed.

Love, who has since been replaced by racing all-rounder Aaron Cameron, made his return to racing in GT World Challenge Australia at Queensland Raceway where he filled in for his brother Jordan Love.

As revealed by Speedcafe last week, the Perth-born pilot will get back behind the wheel of a V8-powered race car via the Trico Trans Am Series on the Supercars support card at the betr Darwin Triple Crown.

“I chose to race in Trans Am because it’s exciting, different, and something I know I’ll need to adapt to,” said Love.

“At this point in my career, I just want to get back on track in an environment I’ll enjoy, one where I can perform, keep learning, and continue building my driver profile.”

“I had the chance to do a test day at Winton a couple of weeks ago, which was really valuable.

“Elliot Barbour came out to help me get a better feel for the car and understand how to get the most out of it.

“It’s a highly competitive series, so being comfortable in the car is key.

“I really enjoy driving these cars—there are similarities to a current Supercar, but the Trans Am is also quite unique, especially with the big Hoosier tyres the category runs.”

Trans Am organisers have brought a 27-car grid to the Northern Territory, which also includes Bathurst 1000 winner Todd Hazelwood.

He leads the series by 79 points over James Golding, who elected not to race in Trans Am and focus on his Supercars commitments. The PremiAir Racing driver will be replaced by Elliot Cleary.

Tim Slade will also make his series return with The Racing Academy.

Love will go up against his old boss, Tim Blanchard, who will also be making his series debut at Hidden Valley Raceway.

“Since stepping away from full-time Supercars racing, I’ve been looking for the right opportunity to get back behind the wheel but I wanted something competitive, enjoyable, as well as being cost-effective, and Trans Am really stood out as the perfect fit,” said Blanchard.

“This weekend is very much a learning experience for me. It’s a great opportunity to get a feel for the category, especially with it running alongside a Supercars event. We’ll see how things unfold, and I’m really looking forward to getting out there.”

Three races are scheduled for Trans Am across the weekend.