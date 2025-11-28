Feeney set a 1:18.9640s in the #88 Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro to beat Chaz Mostert, who wound up 0.1643s away in the #25 Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang.

If not for Andre Heimgartner’s engine expiring, Feeney’s time might not have been enough for pole position.

Cameron Waters and Brodie Kostecki looked like they would improve in the dying moments, only to slip on oil left by the #8 Brad Jones Racing Camaro at the final turn.

The #6 Tickford Racing Mustang went wide and onto the grass, while the #38 Dick Johnson Racing Mustang went off at high speed into the tyre barrier.

Waters wound up third, while Kostecki was fourth and carrying front-end damage that forced him to park up on the approach to Turn 1 after his bonnet flung up.

It’s a record-setting effort from Feeney, beating Scott McLaughlin’s previous tally of 16 from 26 races in 2017.

“To think we’ve got 17 is something truly special, to break the record is incredible,” said Feeney.

“Obviously the benefit of being at the front of pit lane is huge around here. It’s great to get out front.

“I was struggling a little bit throughout that qualifying session, we just made it into this Q2 and then made a little tune-up and the thing came alive.”

Like Feeney, Mostert was able to bank his fastest lap before Heimgartner’s car broke down.

“It was pretty crazy there at the end with obviously oil,” said Mostert.

“I got pretty good track position there, a few guys were warming their tyres up a bit more than me, just tried to go and set a heater down.

“Probably lacked a little bit of a qualifying balance then just a little bit. But the car was pretty comfortable to do the time.

“I’ve probably got a better race car than I do a qualifying car.”

The first leg of qualifying was a frenetic affair. After the first run, Will Brown found himself down in 16th and Kai Allen just behind in 17th.

Allen would improve to eighth in the end, though Brown didn’t do enough to crack the top 10 and wound up 12th – 0.4511s adrift of pace setter Brodie Kostecki.

“It’ll be tough,” said Brown of the upcoming race.

“Obviously, this arvo’s race is a pretty short race so that’s going to make it a little bit more difficult.

“Once again, it’s three hundredths of a second and we would have been in the 10, just on the wrong side of it. It didn’t feel like too bad of a lap actually.”

Behind Kostecki was surprise packet Heimgartner. Ryan Wood, Anton De Pasquale, and Matthew Payne rounded out the top five with Mostert the top finalist in sixth.

Broc Feeney looked like he might risk missing the top 10 when he fell to 10th, only to bank a lap at the death to be seventh quickest ahead of Allen, Cooper Murray, and Practice 2 pace setter Cameron Waters.

The second leg of qualifying began just as rain began to fall on the Adelaide streets. With that threat, the remaining 10 drivers all went out on track.

Kostecki set the pace initially on a 1:19.1919s ahead of Wood and Mostert. Murray went off-sequence and rose from 10th to fourth ahead of Waters.

Waters was the first driver to displace Kostecki but was beaten by Feeney, whose 1:18.9640s proved to be the ultimate benchmark.

Then drama struck as the engine of Heimgartner’s Camaro blew up in spectacular fashion.

Kostecki flying went off the road and into the tyre barriers despite the smoke signals ahead of him. Waters followed suit, missing the apex by a country mile.

That essentially froze the order as no one improved. Feeney was fastest from Mostert, Waters, Kostecki, and Wood. Murray was sixth while the top 10 was rounded out by Allen, Payne, De Pasquale, and Heimgartner.

Results: Repco Supercars Championship BP Adelaide Grand Final, Qualifying Race 1