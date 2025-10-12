Somewhat remarkably given the chaos of the Great Race, the 10 drivers who entered the weekend in the Finals spots managed to hold on.

Broc Feeney ended the regular season atop the standings from Bathurst winner Matt Payne, Will Brown, Cameron Waters, Brodie Kostecki and Chaz Mostert.

Anton De Pasquale, Thomas Randle, Ryan Wood and Kai Allen complete the top 10, with Allen holding on to deny Cam Hill and Andre Heimgartner by just three points.

Wood’s qualification came after a hurried effort from Walkinshaw Andretti United to return the #2 Mustang to the track in the closing stages following engine issues.

Most of the Finals field struck trouble during the rollercoaster race including points leader Feeney, who recovered to sixth after crashing on lap 124.

Feeney had already scooped 25 bonus points to start the finals courtesy of winning the Sprint Cup, while Payne has now banked 25 points for winning the Enduro Cup.

Further bonuses are also distributed based on the standings.

Broc Feeney – 2328

Matthew Payne – 2272

Will Brown – 2021

Cam Waters – 1944

Brodie Kostecki – 1649

Chaz Mostert 1578

Anton De Pasquale – 1370

Thomas Randle – 1346

Ryan Wood -1341

Kai Allen – 1302