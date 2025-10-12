Somewhat remarkably given the chaos of the Great Race, the 10 drivers who entered the weekend in the Finals spots managed to hold on.
Broc Feeney ended the regular season atop the standings from Bathurst winner Matt Payne, Will Brown, Cameron Waters, Brodie Kostecki and Chaz Mostert.
Anton De Pasquale, Thomas Randle, Ryan Wood and Kai Allen complete the top 10, with Allen holding on to deny Cam Hill and Andre Heimgartner by just three points.
Wood’s qualification came after a hurried effort from Walkinshaw Andretti United to return the #2 Mustang to the track in the closing stages following engine issues.
Most of the Finals field struck trouble during the rollercoaster race including points leader Feeney, who recovered to sixth after crashing on lap 124.
Feeney had already scooped 25 bonus points to start the finals courtesy of winning the Sprint Cup, while Payne has now banked 25 points for winning the Enduro Cup.
Further bonuses are also distributed based on the standings.
Broc Feeney – 2328
Matthew Payne – 2272
Will Brown – 2021
Cam Waters – 1944
Brodie Kostecki – 1649
Chaz Mostert 1578
Anton De Pasquale – 1370
Thomas Randle – 1346
Ryan Wood -1341
Kai Allen – 1302
