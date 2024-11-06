The Ipswich venue’s owner, Tony Quinn, has revealed the ultimately overlooked plan following last month’s release of the full 13-round calendar.

Queensland Raceway will in August host the championship for the first time since 2019 with an event that will crown the ‘Sprint Series’ winner under a radical three-part calendar format.

Dubbed the Ipswich Super440, the event will feature two 120km races on Saturday and a 200km encounter on Sunday, all held during daylight hours.

Featured Videos

The 2025 Supercars Championship is set to begin in February under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park, which takes over the opening round slot from the now defunct Bathurst 500.

That Mount Panorama meeting was initiated as a one-off to keep the season-opener in New South Wales amid the demise of the Newcastle 500.

“[Queensland Raceway] was going to be in March, the first round, and it was going to be a day/night race, which I thought would be really good,” Quinn told Speedcafe.

“It’s a bit of a gamble for the weather, but I was all for it.

“Then Sydney Motorsport Park and the government that’s involved there [NSW Government] came in with the big bucks because they want to be the first cab off the rank.

“So we were shuffled down to August, which I think is better anyway, but I would be keen to do a night race [in future]. When you race at QR at night, it’s really quite special.”

Queensland Raceway will be the second circuit to host Supercars while under the ownership of Quinn.

Taupo Motorsport Park – one of three tracks Quinn owns in New Zealand alongside Highlands Park and Hampton Downs – paved the way with its specular debut in April.

While Queensland Raceway seemed a no-brainer to score an event, Supercars’ current contracts with teams and broadcasters meant its return was no sure thing.

“At Taupo we proved we could put on a good show,” he said.

“The Supercars people were very surprised at the event and the turnout, so it became easier to sell the sizzle for Queensland Raceway.

“It’s a difficult task for them to achieve because it’s going to have to come out of the pocket of the Supercar business.

“They don’t get any extra money from the sponsors or television to do an extra round, they’re only contracted to do 12 rounds, but the people were telling them that they needed to do more rounds.

“So it’s going to cost them money, but they’re taking a risk to put on an extra event, so they have to make sure it’s going to be a profitable event.

“I think that’s why they’re backing Queensland Raceway. The feedback I’m getting is everyone is keen to have them back and they want to see them.”

Quinn remains hopeful of securing a second Supercars event in New Zealand in 2026, pending the scope for further calendar expansion in the category’s next media rights deal.