Best known for co-driving with Dick Johnson to win the Bathurst 1000 in the famous ‘Tru-Blu’ Ford XD Falcon, French carved an incredible career in the automotive and motorsport industries.

Born in 1930, John French’s motorsport career began in the 1960s and continued seriously through until the mid-1980s.

Apart from racing, French was a well-known car dealer of Alfa Romeos in his native Brisbane; the marque which featured most prominently in his professional racing career.

Featured Videos

The business also included sales and service on Subaru, Peugeot and Renault vehicles. He retired from the car business in 2006, but he regularly stuck his head in the door on a weekly basis “just to keep an eye on things”.

Experienced in a wide range of cars and categories, French won the 1962 Australian GT Championship driving a Centaur Waggott.

In 1969 French paired with Allan Moffat to win the Sandown Three Hour race in what was the first race win for the Ford Falcon GTHO.

He co-drove with Johnson at Bathurst in 1980, ’81, ’82 and ’84.

In 1981, French was at the wheel of the XD Falcon while leading when a multi-car crash stopped the event and gave Dick Johnson Racing its first Bathurst title.

During the red flag period, French remained with the car parked on the pit straight. On the telecast, French was the driver in the red helmet next to race director Ivan Stibbard when the race was declared.

The Channel Seven coverage showed French leaping into the air and screaming “Yippee” before he ran back to the Johnson camp with the good news.

He had 21 Bathurst starts, his last being in 1987 in a Mitsubishi Ralliart Starion turbo with Gary Scott and Japanese driver Akihiko Nakaya. He qualified the car but did not get the chance to drive.

French quit full-time racing at the end of that race and made one of his few public appearances in a race car at the Pirtek Legends event on the Gold Coast in 2009 and 2010.

At age 79, French drove Allan Moffat’s 1973 XY GTHO Phase 3 Group C touring car, loaned to the event from the Bowden Family on the Sunshine Coast.

“It was good to get the opportunity to drive such an iconic Australian race car,” said French at the time.

“It really took me back to why I enjoyed racing those types of cars all those years ago. Plus I looked around and saw the likes of Dick Johnson, Kevin Bartlett, Colin Bond and Jim Richards all out there with me.

“It is rare these days for me to drive over 100km/h. The biggest challenge was the clutch. The fact that I had only driven automatic road cars for many years made it feel pretty heavy.

“I’m past my best behind the wheel, but I certainly still enjoy following all types of motor racing. When I get to the track I do enjoy it and certainly the friendships I made have never gone away.”

One of the strongest friendships he enjoyed to the end was that of Johnson and his wife Jillie.

“Mate, he was a ripper,” said Johnson.

In 2020, the annual Gold Coast motorsport reunion hosted by Ian Maudsley had to be cancelled in August due to COVID-19, but that didn’t stop locals gathering in November of that year to celebrate French’s 90th birthday at the Gold Coast Motor Museum.

As part of the day, the Tru-Blue Falcon that French and Johnson drove to the 1981 victory was on display thanks to the Bowden family, its current custodians.

“It is just so great to see so many people here,” said French at the party.

“As they say, the older we get the faster we were. I just hope you are all here in 10 years’ time to celebrate my 100th.”

A list of well-known drivers and industry members that attended that event included Bruce Allison, Charlie O’Brien, Allan Grice, Craig Lowndes, Roland Dane, Kerry Bailey, Chas Kelly, Kevin Bartlett, Chris and David Bowden, Ralph and Anne Bellamy, Mike Collins, Gloria Gardner, David Harding, Dyno Johnson, Frank Lowndes, Roy McDonald, Leonie and Mark Stibbard and Dennis Brown, Scott Taylor, Digby Cook, Garry Cook and Graham Sellers. Dozens of the sports’ leading identities sent their apologies because of the COVID-19 restrictions at the time.

French’s funeral will be held in Brisbane next week with details to be confirmed. Speedcafe.com offers its condolences to Frenchy’s family and friends.