PremiAir on Wednesday elected to part ways with Stanaway, effective immediately, in what is almost certainly the end of the Kiwi’s career as a full-time Supercars driver.

Ojeda will take over the car for the final two rounds at Sandown and Adelaide, giving a head start on preparations for 2026.

The 26-year-old already has a host of Supercars experience thanks to six campaigns as an endurance co-driver and a 2022 wildcard program with Walkinshaw Andretti United.

The Sydneysider starred as co-driver to Ryan Wood in this year’s Bathurst 1000 and has been given clearance by WAU for an early start to his PremiAir tenure.

“PremiAir Racing confirms that Jayden Ojeda will take over driving duties of the #62 PremiAir Racing Camaro for the remainder of the 2025 Repco Supercars Championship season,” the team said in a statement.

“This update follows the team’s recent announcement of an all-new driver line-up for 2026, which will see Ojeda and Declan Fraser join PremiAir Racing in full-time roles next year.

“Jayden will take to the track in the #62 Camaro at the upcoming Sandown 500 and Adelaide Grand Final, gaining valuable experience ahead of his first full-time Supercars campaign with the team in 2026.

“PremiAir Racing remains focused on developing emerging talent and building a strong foundation for future success in the Repco Supercars Championship.”

Ojeda and 2022 Super2 Series winner Declan Fraser were recently named as PremiAir’s drivers for 2026, replacing Stanaway and the Blanchard Racing Team-bound James Golding.