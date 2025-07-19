Gray joined Tigani Motorsport at Sydney Motorsport Park on Wednesday night, testing the team’s Mercedes-AMG GT3.

The 18-year-old completed a handful of laps in what was just his second drive of a GT3-spec car after an earlier test with Aston Martin team Volante Rosso.

“It was a pretty cool night, to be honest,” Gray told Speedcafe.

“Got in there around the Tigani Motorsport guys and just got them familiar with me being around, so it was good to meet all the team and whatnot.

“I have to mention Matt Harvey who really organised everything for me, he’s done everything with the GT3 so far.

“It was pretty good during the night to hang around and get some laps at the end.

“It’s pretty full-on compared to a Supercar. A lot of aero grip and just does everything you want a Supercar to do, so it’s a lot of fun.

“There’s just heaps of grip and heaps of aero. It stops well, it’s just very enjoyable.”

This year, Gray’s racing program is a bumper affair with a Dunlop Super2 Series campaign with Tickford Autosport and a Monochrome GT4 Australia tilt with Miedecke Motorsport.

On top of that, Gray has been part of a Tickford wildcard program. He made his debut at Wanneroo Raceway and will contest the Enduro Cup with Lochie Dalton at The Bend 500 and the Bathurst 1000.

Gray has his sights set on graduating to Supercars full-time in 2026 but said he could compliment that with GT3 racing.

“It’s definitely something I’m looking to do next year. Obviously doing the GT4 this year, it’s given me a bit of experience with how GT cars work, but to step in a GT3 is a whole new thing,” he said.

“It’s definitely on the table, and I’m definitely looking to do something like GT3 next year after having a drive with the Tigani car. It’s such a cool car. To do it in a year, it would be amazing.”

Gray said racing the Ford Mustang GT4 with George Miedecke has ultimately been beneficial to his development.

“You only get six rounds in Super2, so six weekends out of the whole year that you race,” Gray explained.

“You definitely need something else there to keep you sharp. Doing GT4 has definitely done that. Instead of doing six weekends, you do 12.

“It gives you more experience and anytime a team wants you to come drive any different car, you take that opportunity because it’s not often you do get that opportunity.

“I’ve been just getting in as many cars as possible to obviously keep building the horizon of what I’ve driven throughout my career so far.

“I think it’ll be a next year thing,” he said of racing in GT3.

“Obviously, I’m continuing this year with Miedecke Motorsport and George in the Mustang, so I’ll finish this year off and look at what opportunities there are next year.”