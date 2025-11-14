The Team 18 driver made a fast start to the half-hour session, banking a 1m08.963s on his opening run to jump to the top.
That benchmark would prove unbeatable, an early effort from Chaz Mostert second-best by five-hundredths of a second.
“It was good, rolled out, felt pretty good, the car is alright,” said De Pasquale. “Obviously very different from where we’ve come from.
“Tyre life is going to be a big issue come the race, so that’s where the brain is going to now. We’ll see how we keep going for the rest of the day.”
Mostert was by far the best-placed of the Finals contenders with David Reynolds, Brodie Kostecki, James Courtney filling the top five.
Cam Hill was sixth fastest despite a mid-session spin at Turn 4 ahead of Will Davison and Cooper Murray.
Cam Waters and Thomas Randle were the next-best of the Finals contenders in ninth and 10th respectively followed by Will Brown in 11th and Matt Payne in 12th.
Broc Feeney was only 18th fastest, one spot ahead of Kai Allen.
Ryan Wood, who will be looking to play a crucial support role for Mostert this weekend, had an interrupted session courtesy of a stripped bolt in the front suspension.
He did get back on track and ended up 16th fastest.
Jayden Ojeda, meanwhile, finished his first session as a Supercars full-timer 22nd fastest.
Practice 2 will take place at 3:55pm local time.
Results: Repco Supercars Championship Penrite Oil Sandown 500, Practice 1
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|Lap
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|18
|Anton De Pasquale
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:08.9632
|2
|25
|Chaz Mostert
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.0179
|0.0547
|0.0547
|3
|20
|David Reynolds
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.0803
|0.1171
|0.0624
|4
|38
|Brodie Kostecki
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.1380
|0.1748
|0.0577
|5
|7
|James Courtney
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.1707
|0.2075
|0.0327
|6
|4
|Cameron Hill
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.2040
|0.2408
|0.0333
|7
|17
|Will Davison
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.3182
|0.3550
|0.1142
|8
|99
|Cooper Murray
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.3854
|0.4222
|0.0672
|9
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.3960
|0.4328
|0.0106
|10
|55
|Thomas Randle
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.4106
|0.4474
|0.0146
|11
|1
|William Brown
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.4675
|0.5043
|0.0569
|12
|19
|Matthew Payne
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.4874
|0.5242
|0.0199
|13
|10
|Nick Percat
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.5100
|0.5468
|0.0226
|14
|31
|James Golding
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.5707
|0.6075
|0.0607
|15
|3
|Aaron Cameron
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.5785
|0.6153
|0.0078
|16
|2
|Ryan Wood
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.5841
|0.6209
|0.0056
|17
|9
|Jack Le Brocq
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.6113
|0.6481
|0.0272
|18
|88
|Broc Feeney
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.6173
|0.6541
|0.0060
|19
|26
|Kai Allen
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.6408
|0.6776
|0.0235
|20
|96
|Macauley Jones
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.6990
|0.7358
|0.0582
|21
|8
|Andre Heimgartner
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.7488
|0.7856
|0.0498
|22
|62
|Jayden Ojeda
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.7810
|0.8178
|0.0322
|23
|12
|Jaxon Evans
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:10.1317
|1.1685
|0.3507
|24
|14
|Bryce Fullwood
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:10.5105
|1.5473
|0.3788
