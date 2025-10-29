Dane will take the reins of the Peter Xiberras-owned Chevrolet squad from January 1, having acted as a consultant this season.

The move to a full-time Supercars return will come a year after Dane cut his last ties with the Triple Eight team he founded and led to unprecedented success.

Dane stepped back from his Triple Eight board role as the team’s new ownership was finalising a sensational switch to Ford for 2026.

Quinn in March accused Dane of leading a poaching raid by GM against Triple Eight and has once again gone on the offensive in the wake of the PremiAir news.

“Roland’s a friend from way back. I’m personally disappointed that he’s doing that,” Quinn said on the Rusty’s Garage podcast.

“I think he gave the message to everybody that he was hanging up the clogs and going off to America to see [daughter] Jess and Shane [van Gisbergen], and off to England to see his other daughter.

“I think it’s a little bit strange to be honest. I think GM are… the thing that amazes me is that we went to GM and asked them for a little bit more money because we were doing such a good job and they flatly refused and said we don’t have any more money.

“That’s what prompted the move to Ford, commercially. I look now and watch what GM are doing in front of the cameras and behind the cameras. They’re spending an absolute fortune.

“They would have been far cleverer to have just given Triple Eight a few more ‘shekels’ and it would have been a far better deal for them.

“Anyway, I think Roland is helping GM. I think it’s a shitty move to be honest. It’s not a thing that I would do. I think once you give people your word, that’s your reputation, that’s very important.”

Quinn also made a grim prediction for the relationship between Dane and Xiberras, who is eager to get his team to the front of the grid as it enters its fifth season in the sport.

“It’s yet to be seen how much of an influence he’s going to have,” continued Quinn of Dane.

“Pete Xiberras is his own man, he doesn’t need to be told anything by anybody else, so there’s going to be some interesting discussions in PremiAir’s garage.

“If I was a betting man, I’d say maybe it won’t go past March.

“I know how they both are, and they are both strong individuals with strong opinions. And although Roland has got the background and the history, he had a great team behind him.

“This is why Triple Eight is so strong, is because the team that is there, it’s made up of 10 individuals maybe and then the rest of the team that are developing around them.

“It’s so strong and difficult to beat.”

Dane is understood to have masterminded PremiAir’s double driver change for next year, with Jayden Ojeda and Declan Fraser set to replace James Golding and Richie Stanaway.