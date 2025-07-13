Dalton led from lights to flag for a Super2 Series weekend sweep of two pole positions and two race wins. He had Reuban Goodall in tow, who rose from fourth on the grid.

Rylan Gray was slow away from the front row and conceded second spot to Goodall on his way to third.

The triple threat of Ford Mustangs blitzed the rest of the field. Bailey Sweeny was 18 seconds in arrears in fourth, down one place on where he started. However, he was given a five-second penalty for a bump-and-run on Cameron McLeod.

On corrected order, McLeod was fourth, Jobe Stewart fifth for Image Racing, and Bailey Sweeny sixth. Stewart was the leading Holden ZB Commodore and one of just two drivers to not gain or lose a position.

“Relief. It’s been a long journey to get here,” said Dalton, who sits fourth in the standings after Townsville.

“It’s been a long time in Super2, so I can’t thank my family [enough]. Tickford, Andrew Walter and the Walter family.

“They’ve backed me for so long and to stick with me until now is absolutely awesome. I wouldn’t be anywhere without them.

“I can’t wait to get in the shower or something. I smell.

“It’s a busy few weeks. We’re in GT4 with Benny Newman and back at Ipswich. Can’t wait to get back.”

The race was relatively incident-free, save for a moment between Mason Kelly and Bradi Owen through the esses. Kelly understeered into the path of Owen at Turn 5 and they went for a tour of the grass.

Owen’s car dug into the ground and sent dirt flying while Kelly returned to the track into the path of Elliott Cleary.

Jordyn Sinni was an early retirement. The former series leader said the engine temperature of his #54 Eggleston Motorsport Commodore spiked to 138 degrees Celsius.

Results: Dunlop Super2 Series NTI Townsville 500, Race 2