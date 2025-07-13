Feeney was the seventh driver on track, laying down a 1:12.9536s lap that slashed 0.3166s from the time set by early pacesetter Anton De Pasquale.

Subsequent Ford runners Thomas Randle, Will Davison and Matt Payne all subsequently failed to go faster – Payne coming closest to secure a front-row start, albeit 0.2979s adrift.

“I was pretty stoked with it to be honest,” said Feeney, who has emerged as Supercars’ new qualifying king this year with 10 of the 22 poles to date.

“I’ve just been struggling a lot in the first sector and to go purple in sector one was awesome. I knew once I got through those first couple of corners, hopefully it would be alright.

“I can’t thank this team enough, the turnaround from Friday has been awesome and to think we’ve got 10 poles already this year is insane.”

De Pasquale and Cam Waters will share the second row despite being the first two on track in the session.

They had the unusual experience of being asked on their in-lap by TV commentators what time they had set due to an apparent glitch with the system.

De Pasquale leant into the scenario, quipping “it’s an 11.1…” before coming clean with his actual 1:13.2702s time.

The session featured a mix of new and used tyres thanks to a limited bank across the weekend that left some short of fresh rubber.

Randle, Davison, Will Brown, Chaz Mostert, Kai Allen and Ryan Wood will start fifth through 10th, with just under a second having separated the field.

The 200km Townsville 500 finale will get underway from 3pm local time.

Results: Repco Supercars Championship NTI Townsville 500 Top 10 Shootout Race 3